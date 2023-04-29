Falcons select Clark Phillips III with No. 113 overall NFL Draft pick

The Utah product led the Pac-12 with six interceptions in 2022

Apr 29, 2023 at 12:38 PM
scott bair headshot
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
by Scott Bair & Tori McElhaney

The Falcons have selected Clark Phillips III from the University of Utah with the No. 113 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Read on to learn more about the Falcons' fourth-round pick:

Position: Cornerback

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 184 pounds

School: Utah

2022 stats: 24 tackles | 12 passes defensed | 6 INTs | 2 TFLs

Honors: Unanimous All-American, First-team All-Pac-12, Team captain, Lead Pac-12 in INTS

Falcons Select Clark Phillips III in Fourth Round of 2023 Draft | Top Photos

We take a look at Clark Phillips III in action prior to being selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2023 NFL Draft, presented by Wells Fargo.

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) runs off the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Utah Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
1 / 9

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) runs off the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Utah Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (8) returns an interception for a touchdown against Washington State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
2 / 9

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (8) returns an interception for a touchdown against Washington State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) catches a pass before the start of their NCAA college football game against San Diego State Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
3 / 9

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) catches a pass before the start of their NCAA college football game against San Diego State Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) looks on before the start of their NCAA college football game against San Diego State Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
4 / 9

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) looks on before the start of their NCAA college football game against San Diego State Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Diego State wide receiver Elijah Kothe (96) is tackled by Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
5 / 9

San Diego State wide receiver Elijah Kothe (96) is tackled by Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) looks on before the start of their NCAA college football game against San Diego State Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
6 / 9

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) looks on before the start of their NCAA college football game against San Diego State Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III (8) lines up on defense during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
7 / 9

Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III (8) lines up on defense during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Tyler Tate/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
8 / 9

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) runs to the ball during an NCAA football game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Utah 29-26. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
9 / 9

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) runs to the ball during an NCAA football game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Utah 29-26. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Instant analysis: One of our players to target on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft, Clark Phillips III leaves Utah for Atlanta where he'll join fellow cornerbacks A.J. Terrell, Jeff Okudah and Mike Hughes.

Because of his size, only 5-foot-9, Phillips best fit could be in the slot. After Isaiah Oliver left in free agency, the Falcons were without a true nickel. They went out and signed Mike Hughes to a two-year deal in free agency, but they can get out of it after one if they choose. He, too, has the ability to play inside, but perhaps isn't the long-term answer at the position. As a fourth round pick, maybe Phillips could develop into that long-term vision.

Though a Day 3 pick, many draft analysts sought out Phillips as a second round pick with starting potential because of what he did for Utah in 2022. He was electric, leading the Pac-12 in interceptions, two of which were long touchdown returns. Though he may not be the tallest or biggest cornerback on the field, he does have ball skills that should not be overlooked.

What's next: The Falcons are scheduled to make two more selections on Saturday, at Nos. 224 and 225.

Check back for more photos and highlights of the latest Falcons draft pick.

16x9 v2
LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Why Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith fortified offensive, defensive fronts with specific types of linemen

Head coach and GM, explain why OL Matt Bergeron, DL Zach Harrison fit what Falcons are building up front

news

Falcons select Zach Harrison with No. 75 overall NFL Draft pick

The Ohio State product played defensive end for the Buckeyes

news

How Matthew Bergeron (potentially) fits into Falcons 2023 offensive plans

Atlanta drafted Bergeron with the No. 38 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, trading their No. 44 and No. 110 overall picks to Indianapolis to get him.

news

Nerdy Birds: How A.J. Terrell's Fifth-Year Option Works

The Falcons picked up the 2020 first-round pick's fifth-year option on Friday, keeping him in Atlanta through the 2024 season.

news

The Falcons trade up, select Matthew Bergeron with the No. 38 overall 2023 NFL Draft pick

Atlanta gave up two picks to Indianapolis to add the Syracuse product

news

Falcons pick up A.J. Terrell's fifth-year option

After joining the Falcons in 2020, Terrell has established himself as one of the best young cornerbacks in the game.

news

'Passion and conviction': Terry Fontenot details how Falcons landed Bijan Robinson

In an exclusive interview, Falcons GM explains why he didn't accept offers to trade down and took Robinson at No. 8 overall

news

Who could the Falcons target on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft?

Atlanta has their first round pick: Bijan Robinson. Let's take a look at who could join him in the Falcons 2023 draft class.

news

'More than a running back': How Bijan Robinson fits in Arthur Smith's offense in Atlanta

The Falcons drafted the running back out of Texas with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

news

'You just fit': Bijan Robinson loved what Falcons told him on draft call

Texas running back said 'my heart stopped for a second' when draft call came in

news

Falcons select Bijan Robinson with No. 8 overall 2023 NFL Draft pick

The Texas running back was a 2022 All-American after gaining 1,580 rushing yards and 18 TDs on the ground.

Top News

Falcons select Zach Harrison with No. 75 overall NFL Draft pick

How Matthew Bergeron (potentially) fits into Falcons 2023 offensive plans

Nerdy Birds: How A.J. Terrell's Fifth-Year Option Works

The Falcons trade up, select Matthew Bergeron with the No. 38 overall 2023 NFL Draft pick

Advertising