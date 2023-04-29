Falcons select Clark Phillips III with No. 113 overall NFL Draft pick

Instant analysis: One of our players to target on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft, Clark Phillips III leaves Utah for Atlanta where he'll join fellow cornerbacks A.J. Terrell, Jeff Okudah and Mike Hughes.

Because of his size, only 5-foot-9, Phillips best fit could be in the slot. After Isaiah Oliver left in free agency, the Falcons were without a true nickel. They went out and signed Mike Hughes to a two-year deal in free agency, but they can get out of it after one if they choose. He, too, has the ability to play inside, but perhaps isn't the long-term answer at the position. As a fourth round pick, maybe Phillips could develop into that long-term vision.

Though a Day 3 pick, many draft analysts sought out Phillips as a second round pick with starting potential because of what he did for Utah in 2022. He was electric, leading the Pac-12 in interceptions, two of which were long touchdown returns. Though he may not be the tallest or biggest cornerback on the field, he does have ball skills that should not be overlooked.

What's next: The Falcons are scheduled to make two more selections on Saturday, at Nos. 224 and 225.