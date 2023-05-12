Falcons sign rookie safety DeMarcco Hellams

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have signed safety DeMarcco Hellams to his rookie deal, the organization announced on Friday. Atlanta drafted Hellams with the No. 224 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Hellams' rookie deal is estimated to have a total value of $3.94 million, carrying a $776,575 cap hit in 2023. This hit increases as his years in the league do. These estimations are according to OverTheCap.com.

The safety comes to Atlanta from just a state over, having spent the last four years at Alabama. A starter since 2021, Hellams senior season in 2022 was his best in terms of tackling. He had three interceptions in 2021, but led Alabama in tackling with 108 in 2022. That total ranked him sixth in the SEC in tackling, too.