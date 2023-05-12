Falcons sign offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn to rookie deal

"You could feel it, he was a leader in that building, leader of that (offensive) line," Smith said of Gwyn. "There's nothing fake about him. Obviously, a little undersized, but when you talk about a guy who you consistently see finish over and over and over again, not just in the big games when they're up. When you are looking at them and they're down, how are they playing in the fourth quarter? That's a guy that you know exactly what you are bringing into this building, and we'll see how it works out."