Falcons sign David Moa to practice squad

The 6-foot-3, 296-pound defensive tackle was a star during his college career at Boise State

Sep 16, 2020 at 12:44 PM
Will McFadden

The Atlanta Falcons announced Wednesday that they have signed rookie defensive tackle David Moa to fill their final practice squad spot.

Moa originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State. He was released by the Vikings during their roster cut downs prior to the season. The 6-foot-3, 296-pound defensive tackle was a star during his six-year career at Boise State, making it on several defensive award watch list and earning three All-Mountain West honors.

In his five college seasons, Moa recorded 93 tackles, 22.5 tackles for a loss and 12.5 sacks.

