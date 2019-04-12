Falcons sign Chris Cooper to a two-year contract

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Atlanta Falcons announced Friday that they have signed safety Chris Cooper to a two-year contract. Cooper, 25, was last with the Kansas City Chiefs as part of their practice squad for the 2018 postseason.
Cooper initially signed with the Indianapolis Colts as a free agent out of college after the 2018 NFL Draft. He suffered an injury in the preseason and was waived during roster cut-downs.
Prior to arriving in the NFL, Cooper, who is 5-foot-10 and 202 pounds, was a star player at Stony Brook. Cooper finished his college career with 147 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, nine pass defenses and four interceptions.
The Falcons also signed safety Afolabi Laguda on Friday, giving them two new players at a position where depth was seriously tested in 2018.