Falcons sign Chris Cooper to a two-year contract

Apr 12, 2019 at 02:36 PM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Atlanta Falcons announced Friday that they have signed safety Chris Cooper to a two-year contract. Cooper, 25, was last with the Kansas City Chiefs as part of their practice squad for the 2018 postseason.

Cooper initially signed with the Indianapolis Colts as a free agent out of college after the 2018 NFL Draft. He suffered an injury in the preseason and was waived during roster cut-downs.

Prior to arriving in the NFL, Cooper, who is 5-foot-10 and 202 pounds, was a star player at Stony Brook. Cooper finished his college career with 147 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, nine pass defenses and four interceptions.

The Falcons also signed safety Afolabi Laguda on Friday, giving them two new players at a position where depth was seriously tested in 2018.

