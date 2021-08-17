Falcons release unofficial depth chart before preseason game vs. Miami

The Falcons roster shrunk this week after a round of early roster cuts, but coaches kept the team's unofficial depth chart static leading into joint practices against the Miami Dolphins and the preseason game that follows.
We've seen right tackle Kaleb McGary working with the first unit more this week during practices open to the press, and Jalen Mayfield making more of an effort at guard. And tight end Kyle Pitts is obviously a first-team fixture but, outside that, the list isn't far off from what we've seen play out on the field.
We witnessed several farther down on this depth chart excel during the preseason opener. It will be interesting to see if an encore performance moves them up this listing or whether it'll remain relatively fixed until we hit the regular season.
Here's the entire Falcons unofficial depth chart, released by the team on Tuesday afternoon:
NOTE: Two position groups have players occupying the same spot on the depth chart, meaning no player is in front of the other in these instances: Running backs Javian Hawkins and Caleb Huntley are on equal footing. So are safeties JR Pace and Dwayne Johnson.
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|WR
|Calvin Ridley
|Christian Blake
|Chris Rowland
|Juwan Green
|Antonio Nunn
|TE
|Hayden Hurst
|Kyle Pitts
|John Raine
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Jason Spriggs
|Kion Smith
|LG
|Josh Andrews
|Sam Jones
|Ryan Neuzil
|C
|Matt Hennessy
|Drew Dalman
|Joe Sculthorpe
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Willie Wright
|RT
|Willie Beavers
|Kaleb McGary
|Jalen Mayfield
|TE
|Lee Smith
|Parker Hesse
|Ryan Becker
|WR
|Russell Gage
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Tajae Sharpe
|Trevor Davis
|Frank Darby
|Austin Trammell
|RB
|Mike Davis
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Keith Smith
|Qadree Ollison
|D'Onta Foreman
|Caleb Huntley/Javian Hawkins
|QB
|Matt Ryan
|AJ McCarron
|Feleipe Franks
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|DL
|Grady Jarrett
|Marlon Davidson
|Ta'Quon Graham
|DL
|Tyeler Davison
|Chris Slayton
|Olive Sagapolu
|DL
|Jonathan Bullard
|John Cominsky
|Zac Dawe
|OLB
|Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
|Brandon Copeland
|Shareef Miller
|Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|LB
|Deion Jones
|Mykal Walker
|Dorian Etheridge
|LB
|Foyesade Oluokun
|Emmanuel Ellerbee
|Erroll Thompson
|OLB
|Steven Means
|Dante Fowler Jr.
|Tuzar Skipper
|Kobe Jones
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Chris Williamson
|Kendall Sheffield
|S
|Erik Harris
|T.J. Green
|Richie Grant
|S
|Duron Harmon
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|JR Pace/Dwayne Johnson
|CB
|Fabian Moreau
|Isaiah Oliver
|Delrick Abrams Jr.
|Darren Hall
|Avery Williams
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|Cameron Nizialek
|P
|Cameron Nizialek
|Dom Maggio
|LS
|Josh Harris
|Jake Matthews
|H
|Cameron Nizialek
|Dom Maggio
|PR
|Chris Rowland
|Avery Williams
|KOR
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Chris Rowland