Falcons release unofficial depth chart before preseason game vs. Miami

No shake-ups outside early roster cuts as team heads toward Dolphins clash

Aug 17, 2021 at 02:41 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Falcons roster shrunk this week after a round of early roster cuts, but coaches kept the team's unofficial depth chart static leading into joint practices against the Miami Dolphins and the preseason game that follows.

We've seen right tackle Kaleb McGary working with the first unit more this week during practices open to the press, and Jalen Mayfield making more of an effort at guard. And tight end Kyle Pitts is obviously a first-team fixture but, outside that, the list isn't far off from what we've seen play out on the field.

We witnessed several farther down on this depth chart excel during the preseason opener. It will be interesting to see if an encore performance moves them up this listing or whether it'll remain relatively fixed until we hit the regular season.

Here's the entire Falcons unofficial depth chart, released by the team on Tuesday afternoon:

NOTE: Two position groups have players occupying the same spot on the depth chart, meaning no player is in front of the other in these instances: Running backs Javian Hawkins and Caleb Huntley are on equal footing. So are safeties JR Pace and Dwayne Johnson.

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve Reserve Reserve Reserve Reserve
WR Calvin Ridley Christian Blake Chris Rowland Juwan Green Antonio Nunn
TE Hayden Hurst Kyle Pitts John Raine
LT Jake Matthews Jason Spriggs Kion Smith
LG Josh Andrews Sam Jones Ryan Neuzil
C Matt Hennessy Drew Dalman Joe Sculthorpe
RG Chris Lindstrom Willie Wright
RT Willie Beavers Kaleb McGary Jalen Mayfield
TE Lee Smith Parker Hesse Ryan Becker
WR Russell Gage Olamide Zaccheaus Tajae Sharpe Trevor Davis Frank Darby Austin Trammell
RB Mike Davis Cordarrelle Patterson Keith Smith Qadree Ollison D'Onta Foreman Caleb Huntley/Javian Hawkins
QB Matt Ryan AJ McCarron Feleipe Franks

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve Reserve Reserve
DL Grady Jarrett Marlon Davidson Ta'Quon Graham
DL Tyeler Davison Chris Slayton Olive Sagapolu
DL Jonathan Bullard John Cominsky Zac Dawe
OLB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner Brandon Copeland Shareef Miller Adetokunbo Ogundeji
LB Deion Jones Mykal Walker Dorian Etheridge
LB Foyesade Oluokun Emmanuel Ellerbee Erroll Thompson
OLB Steven Means Dante Fowler Jr. Tuzar Skipper Kobe Jones
CB A.J. Terrell Chris Williamson Kendall Sheffield
S Erik Harris T.J. Green Richie Grant
S Duron Harmon Jaylinn Hawkins JR Pace/Dwayne Johnson
CB Fabian Moreau Isaiah Oliver Delrick Abrams Jr. Darren Hall Avery Williams

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup
K Younghoe Koo Cameron Nizialek
P Cameron Nizialek Dom Maggio
LS Josh Harris Jake Matthews
H Cameron Nizialek Dom Maggio
PR Chris Rowland Avery Williams
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson Chris Rowland
