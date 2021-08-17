Falcons release unofficial depth chart before preseason game vs. Miami

The Falcons roster shrunk this week after a round of early roster cuts, but coaches kept the team's unofficial depth chart static leading into joint practices against the Miami Dolphins and the preseason game that follows.

We've seen right tackle Kaleb McGary working with the first unit more this week during practices open to the press, and Jalen Mayfield making more of an effort at guard. And tight end Kyle Pitts is obviously a first-team fixture but, outside that, the list isn't far off from what we've seen play out on the field.

We witnessed several farther down on this depth chart excel during the preseason opener. It will be interesting to see if an encore performance moves them up this listing or whether it'll remain relatively fixed until we hit the regular season.

Here's the entire Falcons unofficial depth chart, released by the team on Tuesday afternoon: