Falcons release depth chart before Week 17 contest vs. Bills

Dec 28, 2021 at 01:27 PM
Abby Patrick

Digital Seasonal Media Assistant

Atlanta's depth chart has undergone several changes this week after a number of players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Offensively, the only alteration comes with Christian Blake being moved to a starting WR slot due to Tajae Sharpe’s placement on the COVID-19 list. Sharpe was also inactive on Sunday’s game against the Lions due to a foot injury that occurred against San Francisco.

The Falcons defense has seen five changes to their depth chart this week. Brandon Copeland (reserve), Marlon Davidson (reserve), Tyeler Davison (starter) and James Vaughters (reserve) have all been placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list. To replace Tyeler Davison's starting DL spot, Ta’Quon Graham has been bumped up from the second unit. Likewise, Anthony Rush has shifted from the third unit to the second to fill in for Graham.

The only non-COVID related change comes with Daren Bates being added as a backup LB behind starter Foyesade Oluokun after his activation from injured reserve.

Check out the full depth chart below:

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
WR Christian Blake
TE Kyle Pitts Lee Smith
LT Jake Matthews Jason Spriggs
LG Jalen Mayfield Josh Andrews
C Matt Hennessy Drew Dalman
RG Chris Lindstrom Drew Dalman
RT Kaleb McGary Colby Gossett
TE Hayden Hurst Keith Smith
WR Russell Gage Olamide Zaccheaus Frank Darby
RB Mike Davis Cordarrelle Patterson Qadree Ollison
QB Matt Ryan Josh Rosen -or- Feleipe Franks

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
DL Grady Jarrett
DL Ta'Quon Graham Anthony Rush
DL Jonathan Bullard Mike Pennel John Cominsky
OLB Dante Fowler
LB Deion Jones Mykal Walker
LB Foyesade Oluokun Daren Bates
OLB Steven Means Adetokunbo Ogundeji
CB A.J. Terrell Darren Hall
S Jaylinn Hawkins Shawn Williams
S Duron Harmon Richie Grant
CB Fabian Moreau Avery Williams Kendall Sheffield

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
Position Starter Reserve
K Younghoe Koo
P Thomas Morstead
LS Josh Harris
H Thomas Morstead
PR Avery Williams Olamide Zaccheaus
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson Avery Williams
