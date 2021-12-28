Falcons release depth chart before Week 17 contest vs. Bills

Atlanta's depth chart has undergone several changes this week after a number of players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Offensively, the only alteration comes with Christian Blake being moved to a starting WR slot due to Tajae Sharpe’s placement on the COVID-19 list. Sharpe was also inactive on Sunday’s game against the Lions due to a foot injury that occurred against San Francisco.
RELATED CONTENT:
- Bair: Winning one-score games proof Arthur Smith is impacting Falcons culture
- NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Packers stay on top; Colts, Eagles and Bengals rise and Falcons move up
- 'Gritty not pretty:' Falcons defense stepped up when it mattered most vs. Lions
- 'He's different:' Kyle Pitts sets record in win over Lions
- Analyzing Kyle Pitts' day and the impact it has on his future: Inside Tori's Notebook
The Falcons defense has seen five changes to their depth chart this week. Brandon Copeland (reserve), Marlon Davidson (reserve), Tyeler Davison (starter) and James Vaughters (reserve) have all been placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list. To replace Tyeler Davison's starting DL spot, Ta’Quon Graham has been bumped up from the second unit. Likewise, Anthony Rush has shifted from the third unit to the second to fill in for Graham.
The only non-COVID related change comes with Daren Bates being added as a backup LB behind starter Foyesade Oluokun after his activation from injured reserve.
Check out the full depth chart below:
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|WR
|Christian Blake
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Lee Smith
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Jason Spriggs
|LG
|Jalen Mayfield
|Josh Andrews
|C
|Matt Hennessy
|Drew Dalman
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Drew Dalman
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Colby Gossett
|TE
|Hayden Hurst
|Keith Smith
|WR
|Russell Gage
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Frank Darby
|RB
|Mike Davis
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Qadree Ollison
|QB
|Matt Ryan
|Josh Rosen -or- Feleipe Franks
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|DL
|Grady Jarrett
|DL
|Ta'Quon Graham
|Anthony Rush
|DL
|Jonathan Bullard
|Mike Pennel
|John Cominsky
|OLB
|Dante Fowler
|LB
|Deion Jones
|Mykal Walker
|LB
|Foyesade Oluokun
|Daren Bates
|OLB
|Steven Means
|Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Darren Hall
|S
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|Shawn Williams
|S
|Duron Harmon
|Richie Grant
|CB
|Fabian Moreau
|Avery Williams
|Kendall Sheffield
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Reserve
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Thomas Morstead
|LS
|Josh Harris
|H
|Thomas Morstead
|PR
|Avery Williams
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|KOR
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Avery Williams