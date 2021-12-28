Falcons release depth chart before Week 17 contest vs. Bills

Atlanta's depth chart has undergone several changes this week after a number of players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Offensively, the only alteration comes with Christian Blake being moved to a starting WR slot due to Tajae Sharpe’s placement on the COVID-19 list. Sharpe was also inactive on Sunday’s game against the Lions due to a foot injury that occurred against San Francisco.

The Falcons defense has seen five changes to their depth chart this week. Brandon Copeland (reserve), Marlon Davidson (reserve), Tyeler Davison (starter) and James Vaughters (reserve) have all been placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list. To replace Tyeler Davison's starting DL spot, Ta’Quon Graham has been bumped up from the second unit. Likewise, Anthony Rush has shifted from the third unit to the second to fill in for Graham.

The only non-COVID related change comes with Daren Bates being added as a backup LB behind starter Foyesade Oluokun after his activation from injured reserve.