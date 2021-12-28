NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Packers stay on top; Colts, Eagles and Bengals rise and Falcons move up

See where the Falcons ended up after victory over Detroit Lions

Dec 28, 2021 at 01:32 AM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

What is happening with the Cardinals? The team occupying the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings has dropped like a rock. Now they're not even in pole position to win their division.

Everybody else near the top, however, is holding serve, with the Colts and Bengals making huge jumps.

There are some swings in the NFC South, with the Saints and Panthers heading in the wrong direction. The Falcons went up a bit after a victory over the Detroit Lions. Let's take a look at where they are in this week's NFL hierarchy:

(12-3)
1
Green Bay Packers
Aaron Rodgers is humming and injury concerns seem to be behind him. Good week for those of us who don’t want to see his toe in a Zoom call.
(11-4)
2
Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs were getting by on defense for a while there. No longer. Pat Mahomes is primed for a playoff run. Bad week for anyone playing K.C.
(11-4)
3
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs won and no tablets got hurt in the process. Good week for Brady and electronics everywhere.
(11-4)
4
Los Angeles Rams
Cards are folding and the Rams are getting hot. Good week in LaLa-Land.
(11-4)
5
Dallas Cowboys
Destroyed a division rival and now own the NFC East. Good week at The Star.
(9-6)
6
6
Indianapolis Colts
Got trashed on Twitter for ranking Indy too low. Though the insults were unnecessary, that kind, lovely fellow was right. Finally got ‘em where they should be.
(10-5)
7
1
Tennessee Titans
Derrick Henry might be back by Week 18?!? Titans look a whole lot different when they have The Hulk.
(9-6)
8
5
Cincinnati Bengals
Did you see what Joe Burrow did to the Ravens? 525 freaking yards. Like he was playing a high school team.
(9-6)
9
2
Buffalo Bills
Did you see what Josh Allen did to the Patriots? He’s back on a roll.
(9-6)
10
3
New England Patriots
Pats couldn’t run every down in the rematch with Buffalo. The outcome changed when quarterbacks came into play.
(10-5)
11
5
Arizona Cardinals
They out of water (and gas) in the desert?!?
(8-7)
12
3
San Francisco 49ers
Jimmy G’s banged up. They might need Trey Lance to lead them to the playoffs.
(8-7)
13
3
Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers laying eggs during a playoff race. That’s what young teams do sometimes. Better get right in a hurry.
(8-7)
14
5
Las Vegas Raiders
Hunter Renfrow is a top 10 receiver. Don’t @ me, bro.
(8-7)
15
8
Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles haven’t beaten anyone terribly tough on their winning run, but Jalen Hurts is building some positive momentum. They could be a sneaky playoff team.
(8-7)
16
2
Baltimore Ravens
Ravens have lost four straight, including three in the division. Oh, and they’re down to Josh Johnson at quarterback. Here’s the crazy part: He’s not the problem. That defense got trounced.
(8-7)
17
5
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins keep surging. Now they’ll have to keep this good thing going against Tennessee and New England in consecutive weeks. Good luck.
(7-8)
18
3
Cleveland Browns
Four picks in a gotta-have-it game? Not a good look for Baker.
(7-7-1)
19
1
Pittsburgh Steelers
They’re gonna let this Mike Tomlin non-losing-season streak go down to the wire, aren’t they?
(7-8)
20
Minnesota Vikings
I’ve had to start using a thesaurus for the Vikings entry, looking up new words for disappointing. I’m all out.
(7-8)
21
4
Denver Broncos
Vic Fangio’s getting questions about his job security (again). Might they be legitimate? Should they be?
(7-8)
22
2
Atlanta Falcons
Falcons come through (again) in the clutch. If improvement in that area is the major takeaway from this season, that’s a win.
(7-8)
23
7
New Orleans Saints
No team takes bigger swings in the rankings than these Saints. Turns out quarterback play is important.


(6-9)
24
1
Washington Football Team
The WFT is reeling. And giving up 56 to Dallas might mean a head (or two) is gonna roll.
(5-10)
25
3
Chicago Bears
Nick Foles can still make miracles happen. Once every few years or so. Never in between.
(5-10)
26
1
Seattle Seahawks
Could this be the end of the Russell Wilson era in Seattle? It would be weird seeing him repping different colors.
(4-11)
27
4
Houston Texans
Maybe the Texans have something in David Mills. Maybe not. That might be the nicest thing we’ve said about the Texans all season.
(5-10)
28
2
Carolina Panthers
Panthers fans were chanting to fire Matt Rhule after the latest loss. Carolina has fallen fast.
(4-11)
29
1
New York Jets
In a battle of the Nos. 1 and 2 picks, neither Trevor Lawrence nor Zach Wilson won. They’re on the Jags and Jets. That’s an L for both guys.
(2-12-1)
30
1
Detroit Lions
Dan Campbell has a bunch of scrappers, but not much talent.
(4-11)
31
4
New York Giants
Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm?? How about a white towel, instead?
(2-13)
32
Jacksonville Jaguars
So the Jags fire Urban and, with a chance at a fresh start, retain Trent Baalke and allow him to help make the hire?!? You’ve got to be kidding me.
