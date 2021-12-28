NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Packers stay on top; Colts, Eagles and Bengals rise and Falcons move up

Videos 'He's taken charge of this defense. He runs the show.' | Arthur Smith press conference

Videos Deion Jones on yesterday's win against the Detroit Lions

Videos Breaking down Falcons dramatic win over Lions, why they're good in close games

Videos Foye Oluokun on his game winning interception

Videos Matt Ryan on the Falcons 20-16 victory over the Lions

Videos Chris Lindstrom post game press conference

Videos Lions vs. Falcons Highlights | Week 16

Videos Arthur Smith speaks after the Falcons home win over the Detroit Lions

Videos Highlight: Foye Oluokun reads Tim Boyle like a book on game-sealing interception

Videos Sideline Access: Hayden Hurst touchdown

Videos Sideline Access: Cordarrelle Patterson touchdown

Videos Highlight: Kyle Pitts' 19-yard catch and run gets Falcons into red zone

Videos Highlight: Matt Ryan's incredibly accurate 12-yard pass hits Hayden Hurst for a touchdown

Videos Highlight: Matt Ryan couldn't be more accurate on 35-yard bomb to Kyle Pitts

Videos Highlight: Deion Jones' powerful hit stick stops St. Brown firmly in his tracks

Videos Highlight: Cordarrelle Patterson races around edge for big fourth down touchdown

Videos Highlight: Matt Ryan finds Kyle Pitts in traffic over middle for first down

Videos Josh Harris reacts to making the 2022 Pro Bowl

Videos Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts reacts to being named a 2022 Pro Bowler

Videos Dave Ragone on the 'consistency' of rookie Kyle Pitts

Videos Dean Pees on adjustments before facing the Detroit Lions

Videos Marquice Williams on Josh Harris pro bowl selection, facing Detroit

Videos A.J. Terrell on not getting caught up with the numbers

Videos Adetokunbo Ogundeji on learning from his teammates and growing as a player

Videos 'My confidence in Russ has always been high' | Matt Ryan press conference

Videos 'I love the passion of our fans. We need to reward them at home' | Arthur Smith press conference

Videos 'They call me the minivan' | Brandon Copeland mic'd up vs the San Fransisco 49ers

Videos Breaking down Olamide Zaccheaus' 49 yard catch against the 49ers | Film Review

Videos Arthur Smith on how the team has to do a better job in the red zone

Videos What went wrong against 49ers, how loss impacts playoff hopes | Falcons Final Whistle

Videos Foyesade Oluokun on the team still being determined to make the playoffs

Videos Matt Ryan on taking advantage of opportunities to score

Videos Every Russell Gage catch in 91-yard game | Week 15

Videos Russell Gage on the team finding a way to "finish drives"

Videos Duron Harmon on how "we gotta control what we can control"

Videos Falcons vs. 49ers highlights | Week 15

Videos Arthur Smith addresses the media after the loss to the 49ers

Videos Sideline Access: Best highlights from week 15 | Falcons vs. 49ers

Videos Highlight: Kyle Pitts hauls sweet over-the-shoulder grab for 49-yard pickup