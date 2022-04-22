Edge rushers Falcons could target throughout 2022 NFL Draft

Boye Mafe, Minnesota

The former Golden Gopher stands 6-foot-4 and 261 pounds. He ran a 4.53 40-yard dash alongside other standout measurables you want in a high pick. He's an explosive player with power, someone who could thrive at the pro level with the right coaching and development. As we'd said before, Ted Monachino's the perfect position coach for that job, with a track record of success at this level.

Mafe could be a solid addition to the Falcons defense, especially when coupled with an additional pick (or picks) in this NFL Draft or beyond. If the Falcons want to make a play for Mafe, they have to find a spot where they could realistically grab him. That's somewhat difficult from our perspective. He has been mocked into the first round by some, consistently a second-rounder by others. Where could they secure this talent? With a trade way down the board? Could they just get him at No. 43? That prospect seems uncertain, but possible. Maybe. He's a bit of a projection, but there's plenty of upside and potential he could be a productive pro.

George Karlaftis, Purdue

There's the top four edge rushers we've discussed heavily in recent weeks and then there's Karlaftis, who seemingly sits atop the next tier. He's frequently thought of as a late first-round pick, someone who's tough and incredibly strong and generates tons of pressure. His college sack totals are relatively low, which has led some to discount him. He could be an option if the Falcons trade into the 20s, though I'd personally rather get a receiver there and wait for an edge rusher. He's a quality player, though, and a steady one at that. He's the type who could be a productive pro for years, with tons of talent and ability to contribute well to a team-wide defensive effort.

While it seems like I'm somewhat down on Karlaftis, Ryan Kerrigan's his player comp and I loved watching him work. If he is a true Kerrigan clone, any team would be happy.