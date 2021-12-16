Falcons injury report: Updating status of Dante Fowler, others, as 49ers practice week progresses

Hayden Hurst was a full participant in Thursday's Falcons practice

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons participation report revealed some good news, some not as positiv, regarding Thursday's practice.

Tight end Hayden Hurst fully returned to practice after missing Wednesday's session with an illness, though edge rusher Dante Fowler remains out dealing with a calf injury.

Having Hurst available provides depth and talent to the tight end group. The Falcons would have to adjust if Fowler can't play -- his status for Sunday against San Francisco remains unknown -- and fill in for their most talented outside pass rusher.

Cordarrelle Patterson and Lee Smith also didn't practice, but their absences are not injury related. They were designated as resting players.

Defensive back Richie Grant and edge rusher Ade Ogundeji were full participants for a second straight day, creating some hope they could play Sunday against the 49ers after missing the previous game in Carolina.

Check out the full injury report, right here: https://www.atlantafalcons.com/team/injury-report/

