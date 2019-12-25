Falcons injury report: Julio Jones misses practice

The Atlanta Falcons did not practice on Wednesday in light of Christmas, but the team did send out an estimated injury report and star receiver Julio Jones would not have participated.
The Pro Bowler, who recently surpassed Jerry Rice as the receiver to reach 12,000 career yards in the fewest number of games, was held out of practice due to a knee injury. Jamon Brown, Allen Bailey and Adrian Clayborn were the other three players who did not participate in Tuesday's practice session.
Here are the full injury reports for the Falcons and Buccaneers.