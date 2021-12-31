Falcons injury report: Fabian Moreau receives injury designation for Bills game

Falcons starting cornerback Fabian Moreau didn't practice at this week but still has a chance, albeit slim, to play the Bills on Sunday. He was designated as doubtful to play Buffalo on an official injury report released by the team on Friday afternoon.
Moreau was the only Falcons player to receive a designation.
If Moreau can't go, the Falcons would need another option to start opposite A.J. Terrell at outside cornerback. They have Darren Hall, Avery Williams and Kendall Sheffield as available options on the 53-man roster. They also have Cornell Armstrong, who has playing experience, or Luther Kirk as possibilities on the practice squad.
Also, Dante Fowler (illness) did not participate in Friday's practice, but didn't receive a designation.
Check out the full injury report, right here: https://www.atlantafalcons.com/team/injury-report/