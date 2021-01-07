Falcons HC search: Five things to know about Nathaniel Hackett

The Atlanta Falcons are conducting a thorough search to find their next head coach.
Team president and CEO Rich McKay is primarily overseeing the search and will consult trusted advisors before he and Falcons owner Arthur Blank reach a decision. It's unclear exactly how long this process will take, but there are already some candidates who have been linked to the Falcons.
As Atlanta continues to go about its search, we'll compile some of the more notable facts and information about each candidate reportedly in the running for the Falcons' opening.
Nathaniel Hackett
Current title: Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator
Key NFL roles
Hackett is in his second season as the Green Bay Packers' offensive coordinator, helping orchestrate an MVP-caliber season for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Prior to arriving in Green Bay, Hackett spent two seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2017-18, participating in the team's playoff run during the 2017 season. He took over the offensive coordinator in Jacksonville midway through the 2016 season after joining the team as quarterbacks coach in 2015. Hackett was also the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills from 2013-14, and he spent two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Syracuse from 2011-12.
10 notable players coached
Green Bay Packers
- QB Aaron Rodgers
- WR Davante Adams
- RB Aaron Jones
Jacksonville Jaguars
- QB Blake Bortles
- RB Leonard Fournette
- WR Allen Robinson
Buffalo Bills
- QB Kyle Orton
- WR Sammy Watkins
- RB C.J. Spiller
Syracuse
- QB Ryan Nassib
Overall team and unit success while in prominent role
Green Bay Packers OC (2019-20)
2020 team record: 13-3
- Yards per game: 389 (NFL rank: 5)
- Points per game: 31.8 (1)
- Explosive plays: 106 (10)
- First downs per game: 22.4 (13)
- Offensive Pro Bowlers: 5 (QB Aaron Rodgers, RB Aaron Jones, WR Davante Adams, OT David Bakhtiari, OG Elgton Jenkins)
2019 team record: 13-3 (Lost conference championship)
- Yards per game: 345.5 (18)
- Points per game: 23.5 (15)
- Explosive plays: 109 (19)
- First downs per game: 20 (16)
- Offensive Pro Bowlers: 3 (QB Aaron Rodgers, WR Davante Adams, OT David Bakhtiari)
Jacksonville Jaguars OC (2017-18)
2018 team record: 5-11
- Yards per game: 302 (27)
- Points per game: 15.3 (31)
- Explosive plays: 89 (28)
- First downs per game: 17.3 (29)
- Offensive Pro Bowlers: 0
2017 team record: 10-6 (Lost conference championship)
- Yards per game: 365.9 (6)
- Points per game: 26.1 (5)
- Explosive plays: 116 (18)
- First downs per game: 20.8 (7)
- Offensive Pro Bowlers: 0
Buffalo Bills OC (2013-14)
2014 team record: 9-7
- Yards per game: 318.5 (26)
- Points per game: 21.4 (18)
- Explosive plays: N/A
- First downs per game: 17.1 (28)
- Offensive Pro Bowlers: 0
2017 team record: 6-10
- Yards per game: 338.1 (19)
- Points per game: 21.2 (22)
- Explosive plays: N/A
- First downs per game: 18.8 (22)
- Offensive Pro Bowlers: 0
Notable coaches worked under
Green Bay Packers
- Matt LaFleur – head coach
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Doug Marrone – head coach
- Greg Olson – offensive coordinator
Buffalo Bills
- Doug Marrone – head coach
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Jon Gruden – head coach
Telling quote
"I think he's earned it. He deserves a shot at it. I think he'd do a hell of a job. Everything that he's added, the value that he's brought here, it's hard to quantify that. He does a great job with our entire offense, a great job of leading our offensive staff. So, I'm excited for him to get his opportunity, and, like I said, I've got a lot of confidence that there's no doubt he's fully capable of doing a great job. And somebody would be lucky to have a guy like him." – Matt LaFleur on Hackett.
