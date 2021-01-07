Falcons HC search: Five things to know about Nathaniel Hackett

An in-depth look at what the Falcons could be getting in Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett

Jan 07, 2021
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

The Atlanta Falcons are conducting a thorough search to find their next head coach.

Team president and CEO Rich McKay is primarily overseeing the search and will consult trusted advisors before he and Falcons owner Arthur Blank reach a decision. It's unclear exactly how long this process will take, but there are already some candidates who have been linked to the Falcons.

As Atlanta continues to go about its search, we'll compile some of the more notable facts and information about each candidate reportedly in the running for the Falcons' opening.

Nathaniel Hackett

Current title: Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator

Key NFL roles

Hackett is in his second season as the Green Bay Packers' offensive coordinator, helping orchestrate an MVP-caliber season for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Prior to arriving in Green Bay, Hackett spent two seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2017-18, participating in the team's playoff run during the 2017 season. He took over the offensive coordinator in Jacksonville midway through the 2016 season after joining the team as quarterbacks coach in 2015. Hackett was also the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills from 2013-14, and he spent two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Syracuse from 2011-12.

10 notable players coached

Green Bay Packers

  • QB Aaron Rodgers
  • WR Davante Adams
  • RB Aaron Jones

Jacksonville Jaguars

  • QB Blake Bortles
  • RB Leonard Fournette
  • WR Allen Robinson

Buffalo Bills

  • QB Kyle Orton
  • WR Sammy Watkins
  • RB C.J. Spiller

Syracuse

  • QB Ryan Nassib

Overall team and unit success while in prominent role

Green Bay Packers OC (2019-20)

2020 team record: 13-3

  • Yards per game: 389 (NFL rank: 5)
  • Points per game: 31.8 (1)
  • Explosive plays: 106 (10)
  • First downs per game: 22.4 (13)
  • Offensive Pro Bowlers: 5 (QB Aaron Rodgers, RB Aaron Jones, WR Davante Adams, OT David Bakhtiari, OG Elgton Jenkins)

2019 team record: 13-3 (Lost conference championship)

  • Yards per game: 345.5 (18)
  • Points per game: 23.5 (15)
  • Explosive plays: 109 (19)
  • First downs per game: 20 (16)
  • Offensive Pro Bowlers: 3 (QB Aaron Rodgers, WR Davante Adams, OT David Bakhtiari)

Jacksonville Jaguars OC (2017-18)

2018 team record: 5-11

  • Yards per game: 302 (27)
  • Points per game: 15.3 (31)
  • Explosive plays: 89 (28)
  • First downs per game: 17.3 (29)
  • Offensive Pro Bowlers: 0

2017 team record: 10-6 (Lost conference championship)

  • Yards per game: 365.9 (6)
  • Points per game: 26.1 (5)
  • Explosive plays: 116 (18)
  • First downs per game: 20.8 (7)
  • Offensive Pro Bowlers: 0

Buffalo Bills OC (2013-14)

2014 team record: 9-7

  • Yards per game: 318.5 (26)
  • Points per game: 21.4 (18)
  • Explosive plays: N/A
  • First downs per game: 17.1 (28)
  • Offensive Pro Bowlers: 0

2017 team record: 6-10

  • Yards per game: 338.1 (19)
  • Points per game: 21.2 (22)
  • Explosive plays: N/A
  • First downs per game: 18.8 (22)
  • Offensive Pro Bowlers: 0

Notable coaches worked under

Green Bay Packers

  • Matt LaFleur – head coach

Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Doug Marrone – head coach
  • Greg Olson – offensive coordinator

Buffalo Bills

  • Doug Marrone – head coach

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Jon Gruden – head coach

Telling quote

"I think he's earned it. He deserves a shot at it. I think he'd do a hell of a job. Everything that he's added, the value that he's brought here, it's hard to quantify that. He does a great job with our entire offense, a great job of leading our offensive staff. So, I'm excited for him to get his opportunity, and, like I said, I've got a lot of confidence that there's no doubt he's fully capable of doing a great job. And somebody would be lucky to have a guy like him." – Matt LaFleur on Hackett.

