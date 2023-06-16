Falcons have signed three minicamp tryout players

The Falcons invited seven players to join their minicamp on a tryout basis. Three of them impressed enough to earn a longer look and a shot to compete for a spot on the squad.
Receiver Chris Blair, defensive lineman Albert Huggins and kicker Matthew Trickett now have that opportunity. The team announced on Friday morning that they were all signed.
Blair is 6-foot-3, 200-pound pass catcher originally signed by Green Bay in 2021 as an undrafted free agent. He spent some time on the Packer practice squad that season and signed a reserve futures deal with them in 2022.
He played in the XFL for the 2023 season, with 26 catches for 594 yards and three touchdowns as a member of the D.C. Defenders.
Huggins is a Clemson product who has bounced around among several teams during his NFL tenure. Trickett is a Minnesota alum who could help take some of the summer workload off Younghoe Koo.
Esteemed running back and return man Avery Williams was formally placed on season-ending injured reserve in a corresponding move. He suffered an ACL injury during the offseason program. Quarterback Austin Aune and receiver Justin Marshall were also released to create space for the new signings.
Take a look at the 2023 Atlanta Falcons in action during mandatory minicamp, presented by MegaFit Meals.