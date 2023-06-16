Falcons have signed three minicamp tryout players

Avery Williams was placed on injured reserve one of three corresponding moves

Jun 16, 2023 at 09:09 AM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Falcons invited seven players to join their minicamp on a tryout basis. Three of them impressed enough to earn a longer look and a shot to compete for a spot on the squad.

Receiver Chris Blair, defensive lineman Albert Huggins and kicker Matthew Trickett now have that opportunity. The team announced on Friday morning that they were all signed.

Blair is 6-foot-3, 200-pound pass catcher originally signed by Green Bay in 2021 as an undrafted free agent. He spent some time on the Packer practice squad that season and signed a reserve futures deal with them in 2022.

He played in the XFL for the 2023 season, with 26 catches for 594 yards and three touchdowns as a member of the D.C. Defenders.

Huggins is a Clemson product who has bounced around among several teams during his NFL tenure. Trickett is a Minnesota alum who could help take some of the summer workload off Younghoe Koo.

Esteemed running back and return man Avery Williams was formally placed on season-ending injured reserve in a corresponding move. He suffered an ACL injury during the offseason program. Quarterback Austin Aune and receiver Justin Marshall were also released to create space for the new signings.

Mandatory Minicamp at Mercedes-Benz | 06.13.23

Take a look at the 2023 Atlanta Falcons in action during mandatory minicamp, presented by MegaFit Meals.

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 30

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Fans look on during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 30

Fans look on during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank and head coach Arthur Smith during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 30

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank and head coach Arthur Smith during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mike Jones Jr. #45 during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 30

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mike Jones Jr. #45 during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 30

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 30

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 30

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Joshua Miles #66 during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 30

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Joshua Miles #66 during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Fans look on during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 30

Fans look on during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 30

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #23 and wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 30

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #23 and wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 30

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 30

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 30

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 30

Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 30

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 30

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and fullback Keith Smith #40 during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 30

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and fullback Keith Smith #40 during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 30

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank and quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 30

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank and quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 30

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 and his son during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 30

Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 and his son during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 and owner Arthur Blank during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 30

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 and owner Arthur Blank during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #30 greets fans during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 30

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #30 greets fans during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot looks on during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 30

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot looks on during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
View as Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 warms up during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 30

View as Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 warms up during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 greets fans during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 30

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 greets fans during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 works with the JUGS machine during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 30

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 works with the JUGS machine during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 is interviewed by Dave Archer during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 30

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 is interviewed by Dave Archer during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 is interviewed by media during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 30

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 is interviewed by media during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
