Falcons enter 2021 season with the NFL's third-easiest schedule 

The Falcons are looking to snap their three-year span of not making it to the playoffs and their schedule might set up them up with the best chance to do just that.

Atlanta has the third-easiest schedule in the NFL thanks to a .454 strength of schedule. This number is calculated by opponents' combined 2020 record. The Falcons plays only four teams who made the postseason last year: Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints, Washington Football Team and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In 2020, the Falcons had the 24th most difficult schedule with the 16-game formula. The 17-game formula, which gave the Falcons a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, changed the strength of schedule in favor of Atlanta. The Jaguars finished with a record of 1-15 in 2020.