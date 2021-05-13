Presented by

Falcons enter 2021 season with the NFL's third-easiest schedule 

May 13, 2021 at 05:35 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The Falcons are looking to snap their three-year span of not making it to the playoffs and their schedule might set up them up with the best chance to do just that.

Atlanta has the third-easiest schedule in the NFL thanks to a .454 strength of schedule. This number is calculated by opponents' combined 2020 record. The Falcons plays only four teams who made the postseason last year: Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints, Washington Football Team and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

RELATED CONTENT:

In 2020, the Falcons had the 24th most difficult schedule with the 16-game formula. The 17-game formula, which gave the Falcons a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, changed the strength of schedule in favor of Atlanta. The Jaguars finished with a record of 1-15 in 2020.

Only the Philadelphia Eagles (.451) and Dallas Cowboys (.452) have easier schedules. The Falcons have only seven games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with one more home game taking place in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Atlanta's bye week will take place immediately after the Week 5 trip to London in Week 6 before a tough-five game stint against the Dolphins, Cowboys, Saints, Panthers and home prime-time matchup versus New England.

Related Content

news

Falcons 2021 season will come down to final five games  

The Falcons final five games will decide the fate of their season
news

Falcons bye week comes before tough five-game stretch 

The Falcons will have their bye week following the trip to London before a tough five-game stretch
news

Falcons to appear in one prime-time game vs. Patriots 

The Falcons will host the Patriots on Thursday Night Football 
news

2021 Atlanta Falcons schedule released

London matchup against the Jets in week 5, Patriots visit Atlanta for primetime matchup Nov. 18

Top News

2021 Atlanta Falcons Schedule | On a journey to find dubs

Falcons 2021 season will come down to final five games  

2021 Atlanta Falcons schedule released

Falcons to appear in one prime-time game vs. Patriots 

Advertising