Falcons bye week comes before tough five-game stretch 

When the Falcons head to London to take on the New York Jets in Week 5, they'll return home with their bye week waiting for them. The break appears to be coming at what could be the perfect time when you look at the back half of the schedule.
After the bye in Week 6, the Falcons have a five-game stretch that features road matchups with the Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys. The Falcons will host the Patriots on a quick turnaround prime-time Thursday night game against the Patriots and the new look Carolina Panthers with Sam Darnold at quarterback.
The Falcons play four teams who made the playoffs in 2020, including the Saints, Bills, Buccaneers and the Washington Football Team. The Dolphins are one of the most intriguing teams coming into the 2021 season after finishing last season with a record of 10-6.
