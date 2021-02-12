Falcons are going to watch Trevor Lawrence throw, per report

General manager Terry Fontenot, head coach Arthur Smith will be there to see the quarterback throw as they prepare for April's NFL Draft

Feb 12, 2021 at 09:38 AM
matthew-tabeek-headshot
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

AP_21022695963756
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Guess who will be at Clemson to see Trevor Lawrence throw in person on Friday? The Atlanta Falcons.

Lawrence, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick, is holding a pro day-like throwing session for NFL teams and representatives from the Falcons will indeed be in attendance.

To be more specific, Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, head coach Arthur Smith and two more other members from the team will be there, according to Albert Breer of SI.com. Breer tweeted that a "total of 31 guys in attendance at Clemson from 17 NFL teams: 49ers (2), Broncos, Chargers (2), Dolphins, Eagles, Falcons (4), Giants (2), Jaguars (3), Jets (3), Lions (2), Panthers (3), Patriots (2), Raiders, Saints, Steelers, Texans, Titans."

The Falcons currently hold the No. 4 overall pick – a coveted position because it's much easier to trade up, trade down or stay put and still come away with a top prospect. At the moment the Falcons have six draft picks – the No. 4 (first round), 35th (second), 68th (third), 99th (fourth), 132nd (fifth), and the 163rd (sixth). They'll have compensatory picks, too.

Anything can happen on draft day, and the Falcons are doing their homework on Lawrence, but they'll most likely be in attendance for all of the top prospect's pro days – like quarterbacks Justin Fields, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance and Mac Jones.

Speaking of those quarterbacks, I have all five of them going in the first round of my latest mock draft – three in the first top-10 picks.

So why exactly is Lawrence holding his pro day on Friday? The NFL Draft, if everything stays on track, is still 76 days away.

According to a number of reports, Lawrence is holding the throwing session early so that he can have labrum surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. Doing it now would allow him to have plenty of time to heal and be ready for the 2021 season.

