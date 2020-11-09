Early Bird Report: What we learned from Falcons' win vs. Broncos

While the Falcons scored 34 points in their win against the Denver Broncos, it was the defense that emerged as a big talking point. For much of the game, Atlanta's defense locked down Denver's offense and the unit came away with a big turnover late in the action that helped clinch the win for the Falcons.

"Atlanta's defense has taken a positive turn since the firing of Quinn, which should largely be credited to the return of key players," Shook writes. "﻿Keanu Neal﻿'s presence has helped add attitude, and the combined performances of Deion Jones and promising linebacker Foye Oluokun have made the Falcons into a legitimate group on the defensive side of the ball. That reality is what propelled the Falcons, at least early, when Atlanta harassed Drew Lock﻿, forced multiple stops and turned them into a 27-6 lead. Denver's offense woke up in the fourth quarter, diminishing some of what had been a very positive day for the Falcons defense, but it stiffened in the key moments, forcing a turnover on downs while clinging to a one-score lead. Sunday's game was the latest in a month filled with mostly impressive defensive performances, and makes one wonder where the Falcons might be standing had they turned their early season close losses into victories. Above all, though, the unit is a great reason for optimism going forward."