Early Bird Report: Michael Vick's, Matt Ryan's draft classes fare well in QB class ranking

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Today's Early Bird Report includes a ranking of each quarterback draft class since 2000, which includes Michael Vick's and Matt Ryan's classes.

RELATED CONTENT

The Falcons have drafted a quarterback in the first round only twice over the past two decades, but both Vick and Ryan became franchise-altering players.

It's rarely ever so easy for NFL teams to draft a quarterback, the position that has become the defining one in the league. Some quarterback draft classes offer very little, while others are ripe with talent. One year may be loaded with top-tier talent, and another filled with quality depth.

No two quarterback classes are made the same, and with the NFL Draft just days away, NFL.com's Marc Sessler ranked every single draft class since 2000. The Falcons are represented well on the list. Ryan's 2008 class is ranked sixth, while Vick's 2001 class is ranked fourth.

"Both Michael Vick and Drew Brees changed perceptions of how the position could -- and should -- be played," Sessler writes of the 2001 class. "Vick's rare scampering ability and off-the-charts athleticism refocused the league on the potential of running quarterbacks. It's impossible not to wonder how Vick's career would've progressed without his dog-fighting scandal and subsequent prison stint -- though he did make one more Pro Bowl with Philly in 2010. Brees, meanwhile, serves as a constant reminder that shorter quarterbacks aren't always a minus. In his case, Brees has operated as a top-three superstar ever since he landed with the Saints in 2006, winning a storybook Super Bowl for New Orleans and making that offense a treat to watch every fall. He's an easy Hall of Fame selection and an icon under center."

To see the rest of Sessler's rankings and what else he had to say about each respective class, click here.

Here are some other articles for Falcons fans to check out today:

ESPN: The most impactful draft-day trade for all 32 teams

Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff has a penchant for making trades. In fact, he's made a trade in every single draft since coming to Atlanta in 2008.

Dimitroff is responsible for what ESPN's Vaughn McClure believes is the most impactful draft-day trade in Falcons history. In 2011, Dimitroff traded five draft picks to move from No. 27 to No. 6 in the draft and selected wide receiver Julio Jones.

"Maybe it sounded like a crazy idea at the time, but general manager Thomas Dimitroff's gamble paid off when Jones developed into arguably the best wide receiver in the game," McClure writes. "Meanwhile, none of the players the Browns acquired as a result of those draft picks -- Phil Taylor, Greg Little, Brandon Weeden, Owen Marecic and Trent Richardson -- is currently in the league. Safe to say the Falcons won the trade."

Jones has become one of the best receivers in the NFL, breaking numerous records and on pace to break many more. While the trade seemed very ambitious at the time, the Falcons ended up with one of the most gifted receivers in league history.