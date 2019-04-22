5 Questions: Jake Matthews' recalls his journey as a top NFL Draft prospect

Editor's note: This is the first of five Q&As with current Falcons players, detailing their journey through the draft process.

In the past 25 years, the Falcons have used their first-round pick to draft an offensive tackle just once, when they selected Jake Matthews with the sixth-overall pick in 2014.

Matthews, the son of Hall of Famer Bruce Matthews, was viewed by many to the most developed and well-rounded offensive lineman, and nobody could question his NFL pedigree. Matthews has gone on to start all but one game during his five-year career with the Falcons, and he was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2014.

With the NFL Draft just around the corner, we asked Matthews about his own path to Atlanta.

Question: What do you remember most about your draft journey?

Matthews: Looking back on it, I felt so young. I didn't even really know what I was getting into. I had no idea where I was going to go. It's kind of a feeling of uncertainty, because just like that your life is going to change. It was fun, it was really cool because I had family there and it was exciting. But, yeah, it was a wild time. Looking back on it now, I feel like I've completely changed as a person.

Q: If you could give yourself any advice as a draft prospect what would that be?

Matthews: It's funny because everyone kept saying when I was coming out that, 'Oh, his dad's a Hall of Famer, every member of his family has played football. He's going to know how it is.' That's not the case at all. You've got to come into it yourself and do it yourself. Win and lose multiple times out on the field to figure it out yourself. I don't care how much you've been around it your whole life or how good you were in college, you don't know what you are until you get out here.

Q: What there anyone who was really influential to you throughout the draft process?