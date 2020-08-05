Wednesday, Aug 05, 2020 11:07 AM

Early Bird Report: Making the Hall of Fame case for several key Falcons

Today’s Early Bird Report includes Bill Barnwell’s assessment of several Falcons players’ chances at making the Hall of Fame

32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

The Falcons have not lacked for talent during the last half of the previous decade, and they've got a few players on their roster who might have a shot at the Hall of Fame when all is said and done.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell laid out the case for those in Atlanta who are making the best case for enshrinement in Canton in a recent article, and it's not surprising that Julio Jones and Matt Ryan lead the way. Jones and Ryan both fall under the "likely" category, which Barnwell defines as players with between a 70- and 99-percent chance to make the Hall of Fame.

RELATED CONTENT

"Jones is likely to top 13,000 receiving yards and earn his eighth Pro Bowl nod this season, which should be enough to seal things for the superstar wideout," Barnwell writes of Jones. "He isn't going to catch Jerry Rice, but he's just under 5,000 yards behind Larry Fitzgerald, who ranks second in career receiving yards. Jones should make up some of that difference in 2020, and after Fitzgerald retires, he should be able to challenge the Cardinals great for that second spot."

Todd Gurley is just below Jones and Ryan, landing in the "in the running" category. Barnwell estimates he has between a 40- to 69-percent chance at getting in. Finally, Grady Jarrett and Alex Mack are in the "work to do" category and have between a 10- to 39-percent chance of induction.

There are a few other Falcons like Calvin Ridley and Deion Jones who are off to a good start in their careers and could be building their own case for enshrinement one day.

To see who Barnwell also views as players in the running for the Hall of Fame, click here.

Here are some other articles for Falcons fans to check out today:

CBS Sports: The biggest question for each team entering camp

NFL training camps are set to begin this month, giving teams their first opportunity of the offseason to get on-field work in preparation for the 2020 season. Every team enters camp with some lingering questions from last season, and the Falcons are no different.

CBS Sports senior writer Pete Prisco gave some consideration to each team's biggest question entering camp, and he's defined one for Atlanta that has been a big part of the conversation surrounding the Falcons the last two offseasons. In Prisco's mind, the offensive line remains the top question mark for the Falcons.

"Matt Ryan took a beating last season, and that came after the Falcons made improving the line a priority in 2019," Prisco writes. "It didn't work. They lost rookie first-round guard Chris Lindstrom in Week 1, and he played just four games. They also started another rookie at right tackle in Kaleb McGary. Ryan was sacked 48 times and got hit a bunch more. They hope a year of experience will help Lindstrom and McGary on the right side. Rookie Matt Hennessy could take James Carpenter's spot at left guard. Ryan needs to be protected better." 

The 48 sacks Ryan took last season were the most of his career, and while Atlanta's offensive line had some good moments in the run game, its pass protection needs to improve. Maturation by Lindstrom and McGary on the right side of the line would go a long way towards helping the unit improve, and the Falcons are hoping to find a more permanent solution at left guard after rotating several players at that spot in 2019.

To read the rest of Prisco's biggest questions entering camp, click here.

PFF.com: Ranking offensive tackles for 2020

As a crucial part of one of the league's consistently great offenses, Jake Matthews is arguably underrated. A mainstay at left tackle since the Falcons selected him in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Matthews has been incredibly durable and dependable while protecting Matt Ryan's blindside.

Matthews didn't perform up to his usual level early on during the 2019 season, but he quickly turned things around and closed out the year on a very high note. Pro Football Focus took note of Matthews' improved play, and they've rated him as the 10th-best tackle entering the 2020 season.

"Matthews got off to a rough start in 2019, posting his three worst single-game grades of the year in Weeks 1, 2 and 3," PFF's Anthony Treash writes. "From Week 4 and on, though, he had the best run of his six-year career, slotting in as the fourth-highest graded tackle in that span. That helped Matthews earn a top-10 spot entering 2020, and he will keep rising if that trend continues."

Atlanta needs its offensive line to pick things up if it is to fully unlock its offense this fall. With Todd Gurley and Hayden Hurst added to a unit that already contained Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, the Falcons are poised once again to put up a lot of points. To achieve all that it is capable of, however, Atlanta can't be held back by its offensive line like it was at times in 2019.

If other offensive linemen like Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary can make similar strides to the one Matthews made last fall, the Falcons will be in great shape.

NFL.com: Peter Schrager's most underappreciated players

The Falcons had three players on the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2020 list – quarterback Matt Ryan not among them – and Julio Jones was highest among them, coming in at No. 11. Jones had the second-most receiving yards in the NFL last season despite missing a game due to injury.

While most players in the league would likely be very pleased to be voted 11th by his peers, that still seems a bit low for Jones, who has been arguably the best receiver of the last decade and continues to play at a high level. It's not just Falcons fans who believe that Jones got snubbed by landing outside of the top 10, either.

NFL Network host Peter Schrager named Jones his "most underappreciated" player on the top 100 list.

"How is Julio Jones not a top 10 player on this list," Schrager says. "I love DeAndre Hopkins. I love Michael Thomas. I'm not saying he should be above them, but I know defensive coordinators who lose sleep three nights before they have to face Julio. I know defensive players who, without even a wink, have to say Julio is the guy they fear the most on the other side of the ball. Julio Jones has been on this list time and time again, and the numbers bear out. He always puts up huge numbers, he always dominates and yet the players voted Julio Jones outside of the top 10? I'm shocked by it."

A list constructed purely by player voting should always be taken with a grain of salt, and a recent poll of NFL coaches and execs conducted by ESPN had Jones as the league's No. 1 receiver, but the Falcons' star receiver has proven throughout his career that he's unlike any other player. Fortunately, Atlanta fans have gotten an up-close look at just how special he is throughout the years.

PFF.com: Why Gurley should be a great fit in Atlanta

For the first time since 2014, the Falcons will enter a season without Devonta Freeman on their roster. Atlanta parted ways with their longtime starter at running back this offseason, and it brought in Todd Gurley to replace him.

At his peak, Gurley has proven to not be only one of the best running backs in the league but one of the best offensive weapons, period. The question surrounding the 25-year-old, however, is can he climb back to that peak? He's entering an offense that will surround him with other playmakers, and the Falcons have a zone rushing offense and have already stated their desire to utilize more outside zone runs this season.

As Pro Football Focus notes in a recent piece ranking the running back units entering the 2020 season, that more than anything could help Gurley dominate in Atlanta.

"Devonta Freeman is moving on, and Todd Gurley II is moving in," PFF's Steve Palazzolo writes. "The Falcons' coaching staff will be looking to reclaim the old Gurley, one of the league's best zone runners and a legitimate passing-game threat at his peak with the Rams. The former first-rounder has earned a 90.4 rushing grade on zone runs over the last three years, eighth-best among 145 qualifying running backs over that period." 

PFF ranks the Falcons' backfield unit 16th among the 32 NFL teams, but given Gurley's proficiency in zone runs over the last three years, there's potential for the group to shoot up the rankings. If Atlanta strikes the right balance with its passing game, Gurley should be a prime candidate to bounce back in a big way.

Keanu Neal is back in action | Best images from Day 2

Keanu Neal and the defensive backs dug in on Day 2 of AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp. Here are the best images from the day.

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 100

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 100

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 100

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 100

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 100

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 100

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 100

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talks to wide receiver Julio Jones #11 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 100

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talks to wide receiver Julio Jones #11 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 100

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 100

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 100

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 slaps hands with cornerback AJ Terrell #24 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 slaps hands with cornerback AJ Terrell #24 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 stays focused at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 100

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 stays focused at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 100

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard John Wetzel #75 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 100

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard John Wetzel #75 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 100

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Matt Gono #73 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 100

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Matt Gono #73 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

The receivers walk off of the field at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 100

The receivers walk off of the field at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 100

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 100

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 tries to shake hands with tight end Hayden Hurst #81 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 tries to shake hands with tight end Hayden Hurst #81 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 walks with tight end Hayden Hurst #81at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 100

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 walks with tight end Hayden Hurst #81at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 gestures at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 gestures at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 smiles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 100

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 smiles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 runs at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 runs at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

AF_20200804_Training-Camp-Digital_AF_20200804_Training-Camp_KD2_8787
33 / 100
Photo: Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 and the defensive backs do push ups at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 100

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 and the defensive backs do push ups at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Hunter Atkinson #74 smiles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 100

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Hunter Atkinson #74 smiles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sharrod Neasman #41 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 100

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sharrod Neasman #41 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Damontae Kazee #27 talks to the defensive backs at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 100

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Damontae Kazee #27 talks to the defensive backs at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 has fun at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 100

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 has fun at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tyler Hall #44 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 100

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tyler Hall #44 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 100

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 100

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Delrick Abrams #42 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 100

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Delrick Abrams #42 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 100

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Edmond Robinson #46 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 100

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Edmond Robinson #46 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Josh Hawkins #29 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 100

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Josh Hawkins #29 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 smiles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 100

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 smiles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 100

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 talks to cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 100

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 talks to cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 100

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 100

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 100

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 100

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 100

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 100

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 100

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Sailosi Latu #79 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 100

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Sailosi Latu #79 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 100

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 100

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 smiles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 100

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 smiles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 100

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back CJ Reavis #39 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 100

Atlanta Falcons defensive back CJ Reavis #39 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Josh Hawkins #29 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 100

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Josh Hawkins #29 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 100

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 gestures at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 100

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 gestures at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 100

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 with strong safety Damontae Kazee #27 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 100

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 with strong safety Damontae Kazee #27 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 gestures at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 100

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 gestures at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 100

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 100

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warms up at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warms up at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 100

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 works with Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 100

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 works with Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 100

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 warms up AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 100

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 warms up AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deone Bucannon #36 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 100

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deone Bucannon #36 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Danny Etling #16 warms up at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 100

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Danny Etling #16 warms up at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 smiles AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
77 / 100

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 smiles AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

The defensive backs warm up at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
78 / 100

The defensive backs warm up at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 smiles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
79 / 100

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 smiles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

The defensive line comes together at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
80 / 100

The defensive line comes together at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
81 / 100

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
82 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
83 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
84 / 100

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 gestures at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
85 / 100

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 gestures at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
86 / 100

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
87 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
88 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
89 / 100

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
90 / 100

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 talks to wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
91 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 talks to wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Juwan Green #12 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
92 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Juwan Green #12 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
93 / 100

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
94 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

AF_20200804_Training-Camp-Digital_AF_20200804_Training-Camp_RF1_9106
95 / 100
Photo: Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
96 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
97 / 100

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
98 / 100

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 and defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 pose at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
99 / 100

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 and defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 pose at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 laughs with cornerback Josh Hawkins #29 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
100 / 100

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 laughs with cornerback Josh Hawkins #29 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

The offensive line walks off of the field at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Early Bird Report: The Falcons' biggest question entering training camp

Today's Early Bird Report includes the biggest question for the Falcons as they prepare to enter training camp this month
Early Bird Report: PFF names Jake Matthews a top 10 tackle entering season
news

Early Bird Report: PFF names Jake Matthews a top 10 tackle entering season

Today's Early Bird Report includes a ranking from Pro Football Focus of the top offensive tackles in the league entering the 2020 season
Early Bird Report: Julio Jones is Peter Schrager's 'most underappreciated' player on NFL's Top 100 list
news

Early Bird Report: Julio Jones is Peter Schrager's 'most underappreciated' player on NFL's Top 100 list

Today's Early Bird Report includes an argument from NFL Network host Peter Schrager that Julio Jones is the most underappreciated player on the NFL Top 100 list
Early Bird Report: One PFF stat explains why Todd Gurley is a perfect fit in Atlanta
news

Early Bird Report: One PFF stat explains why Todd Gurley is a perfect fit in Atlanta

Today's Early Bird Report includes a stat from Pro Football Focus that highlights why Todd Gurley could be in for a big year with the Falcons
Early Bird Report: Grady Jarrett, Todd Gurley make NFL's Top 100 Players of 2020 list
news

Early Bird Report: Grady Jarrett, Todd Gurley make NFL's Top 100 Players of 2020 list

Today's Early Bird Report includes Grady Jarrett's and Todd Gurley's places among the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2020
Early Bird Report: NFLPA tells players no preseason games in 2020, per league insiders
news

Early Bird Report: NFLPA tells players no preseason games in 2020, per league insiders

Today's Early Bird Report includes details about the NFLPA telling players that no preseason games will take place in 2020
Early Bird Report: Is Julio Jones a 'lock' to make the Hall of Fame?
news

Early Bird Report: Is Julio Jones a 'lock' to make the Hall of Fame?

Today's Early Bird Report includes a list of each NFL team's most likely Hall of Famer and whether or not that player is a lock for Canton
Early Bird Report: Why better protection for Matt Ryan is so important for Falcons
news

Early Bird Report: Why better protection for Matt Ryan is so important for Falcons

Today's Early Bird Report includes a stat unveiled by Pro Football Focus that illustrates why improved protection for Matt Ryan is vital
Early Bird Report: Maurice Jones-Drew predicts 'big year' from Todd Gurley
news

Early Bird Report: Maurice Jones-Drew predicts 'big year' from Todd Gurley

Today's Early Bird Report includes a ranking by former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew in which he predicts big things from Todd Gurley in 2020
Early Bird Report: Matt Ryan among top-rated QBs in 'Madden NFL 21'
news

Early Bird Report: Matt Ryan among top-rated QBs in 'Madden NFL 21'

Today's Early Bird Report includes the ratings of the best quarterbacks in the upcoming "Madden NFL 21" video game
Early Bird Report: How Falcons' offensive weapons compare to rest of NFL
news

Early Bird Report: How Falcons' offensive weapons compare to rest of NFL

Today's Early Bird Report includes a ranking of NFL offensive weapon groups by ESPN reporter Bill Barnwell

Top News

The defensive line comes together at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Writers' roundtable: Newcomers, heated position battles we're watching during Falcons camp

Falcons activate Tyeler Davison from reserve/COVID-19 list, waive Ahmad Thomas

Falcons activate Tyeler Davison from reserve/COVID-19 list, waive Ahmad Thomas

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Early Bird Report: Making the Hall of Fame case for several key Falcons

Mark Richt 'wouldn't be shocked' if Todd Gurley returns to All-Pro form

Mark Richt 'wouldn't be shocked' if Todd Gurley returns to All-Pro form

Advertising