Early Bird Report: A new study supports the Falcons' offseason approach

ESPN: Freeman takes verbal hits from Dunn to avoid real ones

Devonta Freeman looks rejuvenated this summer. After missing all but two games due to injury last season, the Falcons' starting running back has been one of the highlights during organized team activities in recent weeks.

When on the field, Freeman is one of the NFL's top versatile running backs, but after suffering injuries in each of the last two seasons it will be important for him to stay on the field in 2019. That's something former Falcons running back Warrick Dunn wants to see from Freeman as well.

In a well-done piece by ESPN's Vaughn McClure, Freeman and Dunn discussed their relationship and how the former Falcons' running back is advising Atlanta's current one to think about his health.

"A lot of times, these guys always want to prove that they're tough or that they can get the tough yard, but sometimes you have to live for another down," Dunn told McClure. "My advice to Devonta was, 'You have to learn how to protect yourself at the same time. You're picking up tough yards, but you have to be smart and strategic about it.'

"To be a better runner, it's not always about, 'Let me run over guys.' It's 'How can I avoid the big hit so I can have longevity in this league?' And I just try to encourage him to become a better overall runner."

Prior to last season, Freeman had topped 1,000 offensive yards in three consecutive years. The two-time Pro Bowler has 4,921 total yards in his career and 37 combined rushing and receiving touchdowns.

To read the rest of McClure's conversation with Dunn and Freeman, click here.

CBS Sports: Projecting NFC South win totals

We're still more than a month away from NFL training camps firing up, so it's incredibly difficult to predict how things will shake out when games finally return to our lives in the fall. Nevertheless, a little thing like time won't stop people from making predictions about how the 2019 season will unfold.

CBS Sports' Will Brinson offers his thoughts each year on whether teams will exceed or fall short of their projected win totals, and he shared his views on the NFC South in a recent piece. Vegas has set the Falcons' 2019 win total at 8.5, and Brinson, albeit somewhat cautiously, believes Atlanta can exceed that number.

"Offensively, this is a loaded team," Brinson writes. "Matt Ryan is great and has Dirk Koetter, a familiar face, as his OC. Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley is off-the-charts dangerous. Austin Hooper is underrated and Devonta Freeman should be healthy. Adding Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary gives them talent all over the line. But boy do they need a hot start. The Falcons open up against the Vikings(road), Eagles (home), Colts (road) and Titans (home). That's tough. Then they get the Texans (road), Cardinals (road), Rams (home) and Seahawks (home). Sitting at 4-4 heading into the Week 9 bye without having played a single divisional game wouldn't be out of the question at all. I'm having them squeak by here but wouldn't want to bet it; 8-8 could absolutely happen."