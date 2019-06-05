Ranking the NFC South's defensive line groups: Falcons looking to ramp things up

Tampa Bay parted ways with Gerald McCoy after nine seasons with the All-Pro defensive tackle, but they replace him with one of the few players at the position with a better résumé, bringing in three-time All-Pro Ndamukong Suh. Although he may not be the gap-shooter that McCoy is, Suh's ability to control the line of scrimmage and overwhelm opponents with power is well known. He will be a strong anchor in the middle of the Buccaneers' defensive line as the team starts to transition to a 3-4 defense.

Surrounding Suh are some pretty solid pieces, although there isn't much depth in the group. Jason Pierre-Paul is coming off a great season in which he recorded 12.5 sacks and 16 tackles for a loss, but he fractured his vertebrae in a car crash in May and could miss a good portion of the season. Young players like Carl Nassib and Vita Vea had strong moments last year as well, combining for 9.5 sacks and 16 tackles for a loss. The Buccaneers also signed Shaquil Barrett this offseason, and he seems primed to slot into a puss-rushing role as an outside linebacker. Tampa Bay finished with 38 sacks in 2018, the second-most in the division but tied for 19th across the league. Against the run, however, the Buccaneers struggled, finishing 24th in the NFL and allowing an average of 123.9 yards per game.