Ranking the NFC South's receiver corps: Falcons boast an intimidating group

By this point in the offseason we have a pretty good picture of what certain position groups look like around the NFL. Since there are still a couple of months remaining until training camps start firing up, let's use this time to take a look around the NFC South and see how teams stack up at certain positions.

Today, the wide receivers are the topic of focus. The NFC South features some of the top receivers in the league in Julio Jones, Mike Evans and Michael Thomas. But a successful position group requires more than just one star at the top of the depth chart.

For the duration of these NFC South position group rankings, we will be rating the groups on a 1-4 scale in five different categories with No. 1 being the best and No. 4 being the worst. The five categories are as follows:

Drop-off factor: The drop in production from the No. 1 receiver to No. 2 and No. 3.

Returning production: Are the top producers from 2018 back with the team in 2019?

Best player: OK, the No. 1 option does mean something.

Consistency: How long have the main receivers been with the team and playing together?

Depth: Taking the "drop-off factor" and applying it to the total depth chart.