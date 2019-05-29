Ranking the NFC South's tight end groups: Jared Cook joins talented bunch of playmakers

After the 2016 season, the Panthers earning the worst aggregate score at tight end would have been unthinkable. That year, Greg Olsen became the first tight end in franchise history with three straight 1,000-yard seasons, and he was considered one of the best tight ends in the league. But injuries have forced him to play less than 10 games in each of the last two seasons, and he failed to top 300 receiving yards in either year.

Olsen's primary reserve, Ian Thomas, is a very intriguing player with a lot of upside. Filling in for Olsen for much of the year, the rookie fourth-round pick caught 36 passes for 333 yards and two touchdowns. The former Indiana Hoosier was especially effective in the final four weeks of the season, and his strong finish left some believing he could be in line for a bigger role even if Olsen is back at full health. Chris Manhertz was the third option behind Olsen and Thomas last season, catching two passes for 52 yards and a touchdown.