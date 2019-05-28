Ranking the NFC South's quarterback groups: Matt Ryan, Drew Brees on another level

The Saints have one of the most interesting quarterback rooms in the country. Drew Brees is a bon-a-fide legend in New Orleans, Tysom Hill is what Tim Tebow was supposed to be and Teddy Bridgewater remains a young player with a lot of upside, despite his severe injury. New Orleans has begun to rotate Hill in as a more frequent part of their offense, but he attempted seven passes last season and completed three of them for 64 yards and an interception.

So, at least for now, it remains Brees' show down in New Orleans. He completed a league-high 74.4 percent of his passes in 2018, throwing for 3,992 yards with 32 touchdowns and five interceptions. Last season marked the first time Brees failed to throw for at least 4,000 yards since 2005, and it's very much worth pointing out that he turned 40 in January. But Falcons fans have seen Brees up close too many times to not have a healthy amount of respect for what he can do, and the Saints have a solid group of quarterbacks around him.