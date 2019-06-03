Ranking the NFC South's offensive line groups: Falcons have the most intriguing bunch

The Falcons' offensive line is very much a position group in flux. Injuries took their toll up front for Atlanta in 2018 as starting guards Andy Levitre and Brandon Fusco were lost for the season fairly early on. The Falcons aren't content to roll with the status quo again in 2019, and they have six notable new linemen in the mix to battle it out for training camp, including veterans James Carpenter and Jamon Brown as well as first-round picks Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary.

Pro Bowlers Alex Mack and Jake Matthews are very competent players to build around up front, but it remains to be seen who the team plugs in around them and how they perform together. Because of the level of change within the group, 2018 doesn't offer much information for how the unit will fare in 2019. In this division, the Falcons' offensive line has highest level of variance for possible outcomes. It wouldn't be surprising is they move up on this list at season's end, however.