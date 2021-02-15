Can Falcons go from worst to first? PFF ranks all eight last-place teams

So, what does Linsey think of the Falcons' chances of capturing the NFC South in 2021? He ranked Atlanta the second-most likely team to do it, behind the 49ers. Here's a portion of what Linsey wrote about the Falcons:

"There are a few things working in the Falcons' favor when it comes to a potential worst-to-first swing in 2021. The first is that they were not as bad this past season as their record indicates. Despite earning the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Atlanta actually finished the year at 18th in PFF's ELO Power Ratings. The second is that a perennial powerhouse in the division — the New Orleans Saints — could be primed to take a step back following Drew Brees's retirement and an offseason with plenty of question marks when it comes to the salary cap on the horizon.

"Offensively, the Falcons have the firepower to compete with teams. Even if Atlanta drafts a quarterback in the first round, Matt Ryan is unlikely to go anywhere next season, and he showed in 2020 he can still play, posting an 83.1 PFF grade that ranked 12th at the position. … Atlanta will be hopeful new head coach Arthur Smith is able to bring over some of the magic he worked in Tennessee, as well. Only the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers have recorded more expected points added per play than Tennessee since Smith took over as the offensive coordinator in 2019. Add in Dean Pees out of retirement at defensive coordinator, and there are reasons to be excited about this new-look coaching staff."

Remember, the Falcons lost a total of 10 games by one score or less in 2020 (one of those losses was by eight points). That's a matter of being in position and knowing how to close out games.