Camp Report: First day of 2022 training camp commences for Falcons

Head coach Arthur Smith and quarterbacks coach Charles London were both asked what the difference is between expectations in May and June versus July and August for Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder. They both responded by saying it's all about how Mariota and Ridder command a huddle. That's what they want to see in the next few days, and weeks, of preseason practice.

They want to see Mariota and Ridder leading the offense. They want to see their own personal operation, getting the play calls in and correct, lining up guys in the right spot, etc. It may sound small, maybe almost trivial for professionals, but it's not. This is a very important part of a foundation that's being laid.

"A lot of the things we worked on in the spring we want to come out here now and emphasize it on the first day here," London said.

Of the homework the Falcons gave Mariota and Ridder as they went their separate ways throughout the last five weeks of summer, London said it was pretty simple: Here are the 12 or 13 installs we've completed through minicamp, know them like the back of your hand.

"We can't come back and start from scratch," London said, "we just can't."

RELATED CONTENT:

Whereas mandatory minicamp and spring OTAs were used to evaluate what the coaching staff had in Mariota and Ridder, training camp is about execution. Period. It's no longer about if they can do something, it's about how well they do it.

Here's your progression. Here's your read. Here's what the play is supposed to look like. Get everyone lined up and do it. This is what the coaching staff is asking these two quarterbacks to showcase.

And they have all the information they need to do so.

"We put a lot on Marcus' plate. We put a lot on Desmond's plate," London said. "I don't think you can ever baby the quarterback. We put a lot on them, and we have high expectations for them."

Marcus is the starter, London continued, which was interesting to note since no one has really come out and said that point blank, even though it was the obvious answer all along. Ridder is the backup, but London added he doesn't want to change Ridder's mentality from his pre-draft goal of unseating a potential veteran quarterback. The competition has to be strong between Mariota and Ridder for each to come away from this training camp better.

London went as far to call Ridder a "pleasant surprise," saying he has really solid recall of the install from the spring. The Falcons are pleased with where Ridder's at right now, but its Mariota they'll rely upon earlier. And this all makes sense, too. Mariota is the veteran. He has the experience, not just in the league as a starting quarterback, but in Smith's scheme nonetheless.

That goes a long way and it was actually Ridder who brought this point up.

"Marcus has been in Coach's Smith system before," Ridder said, "so he knows a lot more. I am really trying to learn from him, and learn about how he goes about learning the game plan and learning how we do things each and every week."