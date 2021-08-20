Bair Mail: Russell Gage expectations, taking Kyle Pitts at No. 4 and Hayden Hurst's future

Your questions get answered in Friday's mailbag

Aug 20, 2021 at 01:15 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

bair.mail.8.20

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Joint practices are the best. For real. They're my favorite part of any training camp, ranking way higher than any preseason game or regular practice ever could.

And, yeah, they're even better than the good ol' days when teams would do the Oklahoma drill. Those were fun, maybe not so good in the interest of preserving health.

Joint practices provide a clear picture of the team without the live tackling and severe injury risk that comes with playing football as intended. The past two days in Miami were great, save the heat and humidity and all that. The Falcons and Dolphins conducted two clean, efficient practices and we came away with a great sense of where the Falcons stand and what needs to improve.

There were some surprises, including how well the defensive front fared against the Dolphins. Some question mark remain, especially along the offensive front and behind Matt Ryan on the quarterback depth chart. And we all knew the Calvin Ridley-Xavien Howard matchup was must-watch. Those moments did not disappoint.

RELATED CONTENT:

Let's use all this new information to answer some burning questions in Friday's Bair Mail. And while I address quite a few here, I couldn't get to all of the inquiries. I'm honored that there were so many great questions in the inbox. Keep 'em coming.

Jay King from Albemarle, N.C.

Hey Bair! Just wanted to ask, what do you think of Russell Gage going in? I've seen a lot of people predicting him to have a breakout year. Your opinion?

Bair: Thanks for the question, Jay, and for bringing up one of my favorite players on the 2021 squad. Russell Gage is already locked in and has clearly established great chemistry and timing with quarterback Matt Ryan.

How big a year he has, however, is slightly up in the air. He got 109 targets last season with Julio Jones mostly sidelined with injury. Will he get that many with Calvin Ridley, Kyle Pitts and Hayden Hurst routinely in the pattern and Tajae Sharpe making plays every day? Maybe, maybe not. Gage is clearly one of Ryan's trusted targets. He could easily end up with 1,000-plus yards. He could also end up around 750, where he was last season. The Falcons have talent at the skill spots. Ryan can spread the ball around, so it's tough to say where Gage's stats will end up. We do know, however, that Gage is primed to make a big impact.

Larry Byrd from Atlanta

When it was obvious to everyone that can spell football that the falcons needed a backup and quarterback for the future. Do you think Arthur Blank and company are competent enough or really serious about trying to win by taking a tight end rather than Justin Fields with a 1st round draft pick? Who does that?!!

Bair: I'll be honest. I got pretty fired up for a second there thinking Larry Bird made a Bair Mail appearance. Just assumed he was a Colts fan with all the Indiana ties. Then I saw the "y." Dang it. Ha. Still glad you chimed in, my friend.

I can tell you're fired up about the Falcons not taking homegrown talent Justin Fields with the No. 4 overall pick. I can also say you're not the only one who feels that way. My inbox has been flooded with Justin Fields questions/hot takes since after he played well in Chicago's first preseason game.

I can confidently say the Falcons made the right choice taking Kyle Pitts. He's the best weapon in this year's NFL draft. Doubt even you would dispute that fact. Don't get hung up on his position, either. Just call him a skill player. Pitts will line up everywhere. He can do it all.

Maybe Fields will be awesome in Chicago. I hope he excels. Let's rationally put the Pitts pick in context. The Falcons have a quarterback ready to produce for the next few years. It wasn't imperative they add a quarterback. Terry Fontenot refuses to conduct a true rebuild despite the salary-cap issues he inherited and is going about building up a team around the quarterback spot. When they eventually add a quarterback – they'll do it soon – having Kyle Pitts will be a huge asset. Are they serious about winning? Heck yeah. That's why they took Pitts, a player who can help them win right away. Drafting a quarterback means the 2021 first-round pick likely wouldn't have even helped the team for a year, maybe two. So, to answer the question directly: Who does that? Who takes Pitts over the fourth QB available after Lawrence, Wilson and Lance? A team set on building a strong foundation with the best players available. At No. 4, Pitts was the obvious choice.

Patrick Cash from Greenville, N.C.

Why is it a forgone conclusion that Hayden Hurst will not be with the Falcons next year? He and Pitts are very different players and hopefully will be on the field together a lot.

Bair: I wouldn't call it an absolute certainty that Hurst is gone next year just because the Falcons didn't exercise his fifth-year option. I would say it might be difficult if he produces like I expect him to. You're right, Patrick, in saying Pitts and Hurst will be used in tandem. This is not an either/or thing. Arthur Smith will use multiple tight ends a ton.

That said, an excellent season could set Hurst up for a big pay day on the open market. That might price him out of Atlanta. Maybe. That would be a good problem to have in 2021, with two quality, versatile tight ends in the pattern at the same time.

Alex Hardy from San Moreno, Calif.

Hey Bair! Welcome to Atlanta! Having spent the last 5 months overseas, its been a bore without football. My question is specifically on the second-year dudes. Which one of these guys are you the most excited to see make more of an impact? Looking at how Mykal [Walker], Jaylinn [Hawkins] and Marlon [Davidson] are growing, the sky is the limit for those guys.

Bair: Great question, Alex, That's something I'm interested to see as well. The 2020 NFL draft class got no offseason program and no preseason games to develop as professionals. They were truly thrown into the fire. There's always great growth between a player's first and second seasons, but I expect that to be more pronounced with this group.

I'll admit I'm pulling for Marlon Davidson, who was so candid about how his rookie season went south and how committed he is to realizing vast potential in 2021. He has all the tools to be a disruptive force. We saw that some last week against Tennessee. Adding that to the rotation up front will be a huge asset to the team moving forward.

Jaylinn Hawkins and Mykal Walker will be good guys to follow as well. We haven't even mentioned AJ Terrell, who could go from being pretty good to elite in a hurry. Yeah. I think he's that good.

Joint Practice Day 2 | 2021 AT&T Training Camp

The Atlanta Falcons are in Miami participating in joint practices with the Dolphins leading up to the second preseason game on Saturday.

KD2_4270
1 / 63
KD2_4338
2 / 63
KD2_4376
3 / 63
KD2_4364
4 / 63
KD2_4351
5 / 63
KD2_4296
6 / 63
KD2_3867
7 / 63
KD1_5096
8 / 63
KD1_5107
9 / 63
KD2_3814
10 / 63
KD1_5157
11 / 63
KD1_5172
12 / 63
KD1_5168
13 / 63
KD1_5180
14 / 63
KD1_5115
15 / 63
KD2_3905
16 / 63
KD1_5184
17 / 63
KD1_5209
18 / 63
KD1_5187
19 / 63
KD1_5092
20 / 63
KD1_5195
21 / 63
KD2_4110
22 / 63
KD1_5194
23 / 63
KD2_3988
24 / 63
KD1_5190
25 / 63
KD1_5197
26 / 63
KD2_3838
27 / 63
KD1_5214
28 / 63
KD2_3893
29 / 63
KD2_3913
30 / 63
KD2_3901
31 / 63
KD2_3885
32 / 63
KD2_3955
33 / 63
KD1_5176
34 / 63
KD2_3953
35 / 63
KD2_4287
36 / 63
KD1_5216
37 / 63
KD2_4129
38 / 63
KD2_3978
39 / 63
KD2_4054
40 / 63
KD2_4173
41 / 63
KD1_5224
42 / 63
KD2_4052
43 / 63
KD2_4108
44 / 63
KD2_4089
45 / 63
KD2_4115
46 / 63
KD2_4144
47 / 63
KD2_4121
48 / 63
KD2_4139
49 / 63
KD2_4122
50 / 63
KD1_5228
51 / 63
KD2_4166
52 / 63
KD2_4252
53 / 63
KD2_4250
54 / 63
KD2_4240
55 / 63
KD2_4170
56 / 63
KD2_4292
57 / 63
KD2_4257
58 / 63
KD2_4322
59 / 63
KD2_4328
60 / 63
KD2_4360
61 / 63
KD2_4378
62 / 63
KD1_5148
63 / 63
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
pitts jersey promo

Related Content

news

Eye on the Undrafteds: How Dorian Etheridge, Erroll Thompson have stood out at inside linebacker

Both young rookies have real shot at a 53-man roster spot
news

Falcons sign TE David Wells

news

How to watch Falcons preseason game vs. Dolphins: Time, TV, live stream, radio

news

Dolphins' Xavien Howard praises Falcons WR Calvin Ridley after joint practices

news

Practice report: Kyle Pitts impresses Dolphins who covered him during joint practices

Isaiah Oliver shows well, Miami strikes back some in second day of practices
news

Bair: Grady Jarrett's play, authentic leadership sets proper defensive tone

Arthur Smith calls defensive tackle 'a real dude,' great example for young Falcons
news

How joint practices fit into Mike Davis' prep for regular season 

Head coach Arthur Smith would like to see Davis get at least some work in preseason game
news

Practice report: Calvin Ridley dominant vs. talented Dolphins secondary

Grady Jarrett, Falcons defensive front also stood out during intense session in South Florida
news

Matt Ryan enjoys exchange with Brian Flores, Dolphins defense during joint practice

Falcons quarterback and Dolphins head coach were teammates at Boston College 
news

Falcons sign DL Eli Ankou

news

Bair Mail: Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage vs. Miami corners, Kyle Pitts and dismissing preseason paranoia

The importance of Falcons-Dolphins joint practices, backup quarterback issues were hot topics in Friday's mailbag

Top News

Eye on the Undrafteds: How Dorian Etheridge, Erroll Thompson have stood out at inside linebacker

Bair Mail: Russell Gage expectations, taking Kyle Pitts at No. 4 and Hayden Hurst's future

Dolphins' Xavien Howard praises Falcons WR Calvin Ridley after joint practices

Practice report: Kyle Pitts impresses Dolphins who covered him during joint practices

Advertising