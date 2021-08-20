Bair Mail: Russell Gage expectations, taking Kyle Pitts at No. 4 and Hayden Hurst's future

Larry Byrd from Atlanta

When it was obvious to everyone that can spell football that the falcons needed a backup and quarterback for the future. Do you think Arthur Blank and company are competent enough or really serious about trying to win by taking a tight end rather than Justin Fields with a 1st round draft pick? Who does that?!!

Bair: I'll be honest. I got pretty fired up for a second there thinking Larry Bird made a Bair Mail appearance. Just assumed he was a Colts fan with all the Indiana ties. Then I saw the "y." Dang it. Ha. Still glad you chimed in, my friend.

I can tell you're fired up about the Falcons not taking homegrown talent Justin Fields with the No. 4 overall pick. I can also say you're not the only one who feels that way. My inbox has been flooded with Justin Fields questions/hot takes since after he played well in Chicago's first preseason game.

I can confidently say the Falcons made the right choice taking Kyle Pitts. He's the best weapon in this year's NFL draft. Doubt even you would dispute that fact. Don't get hung up on his position, either. Just call him a skill player. Pitts will line up everywhere. He can do it all.

Maybe Fields will be awesome in Chicago. I hope he excels. Let's rationally put the Pitts pick in context. The Falcons have a quarterback ready to produce for the next few years. It wasn't imperative they add a quarterback. Terry Fontenot refuses to conduct a true rebuild despite the salary-cap issues he inherited and is going about building up a team around the quarterback spot. When they eventually add a quarterback – they'll do it soon – having Kyle Pitts will be a huge asset. Are they serious about winning? Heck yeah. That's why they took Pitts, a player who can help them win right away. Drafting a quarterback means the 2021 first-round pick likely wouldn't have even helped the team for a year, maybe two. So, to answer the question directly: Who does that? Who takes Pitts over the fourth QB available after Lawrence, Wilson and Lance? A team set on building a strong foundation with the best players available. At No. 4, Pitts was the obvious choice.

Patrick Cash from Greenville, N.C.

Why is it a forgone conclusion that Hayden Hurst will not be with the Falcons next year? He and Pitts are very different players and hopefully will be on the field together a lot.

Bair: I wouldn't call it an absolute certainty that Hurst is gone next year just because the Falcons didn't exercise his fifth-year option. I would say it might be difficult if he produces like I expect him to. You're right, Patrick, in saying Pitts and Hurst will be used in tandem. This is not an either/or thing. Arthur Smith will use multiple tight ends a ton.