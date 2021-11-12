Bair Mail: On safety(?!?) Cordarrelle Patterson, Terry Fontenot finding hidden gems, filling in for Calvin Ridley and more

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons are still trying to creep above .500 for the first time this season. They've evened their record twice this year after an 0-2 start, with another shot to move into the black on this season's ledger.

That chance comes Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, a big game for both teams.

There's a level of excitement in the mailbag submission, though it's clearly cautious. Y'all aren't ready to jump over the moon just yet. That's smart. The Falcons have more to prove.

We address Sunday's game, and a bunch of other topics in Friday's Bair Mail. Let's get to it:

Payton M. from Smyrna, Ga.

I heard Cordarrelle Patterson say he'd like to play safety at some point. I know he has tons of responsibility on offense and special teams, but is there any chance that becomes a reality?

Bair: I thought Cordarrelle Patterson was joking on Wednesday when he said he's trying to get defensive coordinator Dean Pees to let him play safety. Seems like there's a smidge of truth to it.

The do-it-all offensive weapon said he'd like to get an interception and has pitched Pees on the idea, though he'd have to be allowed on the field as a defender to make that happen. Odds are great it won't, but Patterson has some hope. Maybe a sliver. Pees said Thursday that there’s a package with Patterson as a free safety.