What Dante Fowler's return to practice means for Falcons pass rush

Falcons also sign cornerback Lafayette Pitts to practice squad 

Nov 10, 2021 at 11:40 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

AF_20210926_ATLatNYG_GR1098
Gabriella Ricciardi/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #6 pre game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26th, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have been without their top edge rusher for the last three games. Dante Fowler suffered a knee injury in Week 5 when the Falcons traveled to London to face the Jets. Fowler was placed on injured reserve prior to the Falcons traveling to Miami to play the Dolphins.

Fowler was designated to return to practice on Wednesday, and enters into a 21-day period in which he can return to the Falcons' active roster. He can be activated at any time during that 21-day window.

This is good news for the Falcons, who have missed Fowler's presence in pass rush in recent games. Atlanta has had a steady rotation of players contribute in Fowler's absence, including rookie Ade Ogundeji and recently signed James Vaughters along with veterans Steven Means and Brandon Copeland. Prior to his knee injury, Fowler had accounted for two sacks and two forced fumbles through the first few weeks of the season.

In another roster move, the Falcons signed cornerback Lafayette Pitts to the practice squad. Pitts has spent time in Miami, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh, but his most notable stop was as a core special teams player in Buffalo from 2017 to 2019.

