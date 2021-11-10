What Dante Fowler's return to practice means for Falcons pass rush

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have been without their top edge rusher for the last three games. Dante Fowler suffered a knee injury in Week 5 when the Falcons traveled to London to face the Jets. Fowler was placed on injured reserve prior to the Falcons traveling to Miami to play the Dolphins.

Fowler was designated to return to practice on Wednesday, and enters into a 21-day period in which he can return to the Falcons' active roster. He can be activated at any time during that 21-day window.

RELATED CONTENT:

This is good news for the Falcons, who have missed Fowler's presence in pass rush in recent games. Atlanta has had a steady rotation of players contribute in Fowler's absence, including rookie Ade Ogundeji and recently signed James Vaughters along with veterans Steven Means and Brandon Copeland. Prior to his knee injury, Fowler had accounted for two sacks and two forced fumbles through the first few weeks of the season.