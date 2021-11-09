Falcons roster moves continue: Release OLB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, Cam Nizialek

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- After making a flurry of roster moves on Monday, the Falcons continued the trend on Tuesday by releasing outside linebacker Jacob Tuioti-Mariner and punter Cam Nizialek. In a corresponding move, the Falcons signed defensive back Chris Williamson from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Like James Vaughters and Daren Bates (who were signed to the 53-man roster last week), Williamson had reached his limit on how many times a practice squad elevation could be used for him. Therefore, if the Falcons wanted to keep him up on game day, per league rules he had to sign with Atlanta.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tuioti-Mariner's journey with the Falcons has been an interesting one. As a member of the Falcons practice squad in 2018, Tuioti-Mariner worked his way up to play a significant rotational role across the defensive line by 2020.

With a new staff coming in, Tuioti-Mariner made the move from true defensive lineman to outside linebacker after the Falcons re-signed him before the 2021 Draft. He dropped significant weight this offseason, and the Falcons began his transition to the outside linebacker position during training camp. After being a guy with his hand in the ground 95 percent of the time, the new staff began using Tuioti-Mariner in coverage.

Tuioti-Mariner never really cracked the same rotational role in 2021 as he did in 2020. He was a healthy scratch a number of times in the first half of this season, and very rarely saw action when he was on the active game day roster. Tuioti-Mariner parts ways with the Falcons after playing in 24 games through two seasons, contributing one sack, two tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.