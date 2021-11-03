What Cam Nizialek's returns to practice means for Falcons punting unit

Nizialek has been on injured reserve since after the Falcons loss to Washington 

Nov 03, 2021 at 12:44 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

AF_20210919_ATLatTB_DW1_0143
Cameron Nizialek/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Cameron Nizialek #9 kicks off during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have had a flux of punter moves since training camp began. Sterling Hofrichter and Dom Maggio both dealt with injuries before being waived. Thus, Cameron Nizialek won the job, but it was only his job for the first few weeks of the season as he suffered a hamstring injury on a kickoff against the Washington Football Team in Week 4.

The Falcons placed Nizialek on injured reserve the following week. The Falcons had already brought in long-time league punter Dustin Colquitt to compete with Nizialek for the job a couple weeks earlier. So, in Nizialek's absence, Colquitt took over the punting responsibilities as kickoff fell to Younghoe Koo.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nizialek's return puts competition back into the punting unit. Colquitt has been doing the job well with Nizialek on IR, and Koo has handle kickoff with ease. The Falcons have a decision to make as to what they do moving forward, if and when Nizialek returns to the active roster.

Once a player is designated to return to practice, they enter into a 21-day period in which they can be activated to the active roster. Nizialek begins that countdown on Wednesday.

AMBSE_2021_MKT_Avalon-Team-StoreGrand-Opening-Map-2000x1000

Our Team Store Pop-Up at Avalon will be OPEN starting November 6th! The new store is located at near the Apple store.

HOURS:

  • Monday – Saturday | 11AM – 7PM
  • Sunday | 12PM – 6PM

Address: 8150 Avalon Boulevard Alpharetta, GA 30009

New Safety Guidelines Grand Opening Event

Related Content

news

Falcons injury report: Updating Russell Gage, Jonathan Bullard status entering Saints rivalry week

news

"Fired up for the city": How Matt Ryan sees parallels between Falcons, Braves

The Falcons quarterback thinks the team can use the Braves postseason success as motivation moving forward
news

How to watch Falcons vs. Saints: time, tv, live stream, radio

news

Bair Mail: On Falcons standing pat at NFL trade deadline, Cordarrelle Patterson, Calvin Ridley and offensive line options

Your questions get answered in Wednesday's mailbag
news

Falcons release depth chart before Week 9 contest vs. Saints

Tajae Sharpe takes more prominent place with Calvin Ridley absent
news

What to make of Falcons recent roster moves

Falcons sign Daren Bates and James Vaughters, release Dorian Etheridge
news

NFL Week 9 Power Rankings: Packers move to the top, Saints surge and Falcons fall back a bit

Cardinals don't drop far afterthe NFL's last unbeaten team goes down
news

Inside the mind of Foye Oluokun

The Falcons linebacker and Yale graduate sees football as a math problem, a puzzle to be solved.
news

Bair Mail: Who steps up in Calvin Ridley's absence, NFL trade deadline and Russell Gage

Your questions get answers in Monday's mailbag
news

The plays the Falcons offense would want back in loss to Carolina: Inside Tori's Notebook

Matt Ryan said the Falcons "didn't make the plays when (they) needed to." What plays can we look at to exemplify this? 
news

Bair: Falcons let golden opportunity slip away in loss to Panthers

Chance to go above .500 for first time since 2017 was there for taking

Top News

Bair Mail: On Falcons standing pat at NFL trade deadline, Cordarrelle Patterson, Calvin Ridley and offensive line options

What to make of Falcons recent roster moves

Falcons release depth chart before Week 9 contest vs. Saints

Bair Mail: Who steps up in Calvin Ridley's absence, NFL trade deadline and Russell Gage

Advertising