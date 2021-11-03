What Cam Nizialek's returns to practice means for Falcons punting unit

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have had a flux of punter moves since training camp began. Sterling Hofrichter and Dom Maggio both dealt with injuries before being waived. Thus, Cameron Nizialek won the job, but it was only his job for the first few weeks of the season as he suffered a hamstring injury on a kickoff against the Washington Football Team in Week 4.

The Falcons placed Nizialek on injured reserve the following week. The Falcons had already brought in long-time league punter Dustin Colquitt to compete with Nizialek for the job a couple weeks earlier. So, in Nizialek's absence, Colquitt took over the punting responsibilities as kickoff fell to Younghoe Koo.

Nizialek's return puts competition back into the punting unit. Colquitt has been doing the job well with Nizialek on IR, and Koo has handle kickoff with ease. The Falcons have a decision to make as to what they do moving forward, if and when Nizialek returns to the active roster.