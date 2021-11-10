It's time to start talking about A.J. Terrell 

"Not getting targeted is good. I know I am doing something good, something right," Terrell said. "... Not being targeted and not having opportunities to make plays is a win for a corner, for a DB. That's just how I look at it."

Terrell - as a player - is more instinctual than he is a planner. He's organized. He's takes notes, of course. But Terrell believes he's at his best when he's acting on instinct.

"I don't like going into the week thinking too much," Terrell said. "I try to keep my head simple, and just being able to go play. When you're thinking too much, you play slow. I like to anticipate and trust my ability to go make plays."

His instincts take him far, but so does his in-game evolution. An overlooked part of Terrell's game is how he gets better as the game goes on. As a cornerback, there are only so many things film can teach you. It can show you concepts of a defense, the stance of a receiver and what it means, or patterns in route variations. But it doesn't show you the in-game adjustments you have to make, nor does it prepare you for the 50/50 balls that will inevitably be tossed your way.

"Coming in the first series of the game, I'm anticipating what I'm gonna get," Terrell said, "but then throughout the game you start to get more comfortable on the feel. You feel out receivers, certain formations, anything like that."

There's a certain self-assurance Terrell said a corner at the professional level has to play with. It doesn't matter who you're lining up against, the mentality has to be the same. You can't be mentally defeated out of the gate, Terrell said.

So, how does this confidence-in-self display itself in Terrell? He makes it a point to have it show up as every snap happens.

"I'm thinking pass every play," Terrell said. "I'm not thinking run. I am out there to guard a receiver. So, I am thinking pass before run. My job is pass first so just being able to go out there each snap and not get complacent and take care of my side and my business is what I'm here to do."

Terrell has become one of the most exciting corners in the league in 2021. And with the back half of the season to come, the only question that remains is just when that first pick will come.