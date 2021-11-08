What I learned about the Falcons during a 'sweet' trip to New Orleans: Inside Tori's Notebook

"Let's give the front office their moment."

When the game was over, I asked Smith about the mentality of an offense in wanting the ball in your hands in the final minutes of a game and how that mindset is epitomized in Ryan. Smith said it's not just Ryan with that mindset, it's the entire team. It has to be.

And he made sure the defense got their credit, too, saying the Saints' back-to-back failed two-point conversions were "two huge plays in the game."

But a comment of Smith's that I went back to a couple times after everything was said and done on Sunday night was this one:

"There are a lot of unsung heroes on this football team," Smith said. "…You bring in James Vaughters, he made an enormous play (Sunday). Mike Pennel, he's been pretty solid. Anthony Rush, gosh almighty, he made some good plays."

I thought this was Smith's tip-of-the-hat to Fontenot and the pro personnel side of the Falcons building in Flowery Branch. These three players are guys that have flown under the radar, men the Falcons have essentially picked up off the street during different points over the last couple months. They are three players who Smith said made a difference in the game on Sunday.

That's good news for the Falcons, who are trying to be competitive while staying conscious of their budget. And Vaughters has been a particularly impactful find.

The Falcons have used him quite a bit the last three weeks, finally signing him prior to the Saints game after he was a standard practice elevation for two weeks. And it was a game in which Vaughters came up with a game-changing strip sack.

The Falcons knew this part of their roster management was going to be important, and we're starting to see glimpses as to why.