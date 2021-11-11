The switch up: Deion Jones, Foye Oluokun discuss being the "quarterback of the defense"

How's it working out?

Answer: Quite well, actually, and for both Jones and Oluokun.

Bush said - quite frankly - Jones has "been more" for the Falcons than perhaps this staff originally thought. With Oluokun running the defense, it's actually freed Jones up to, as Bush put it, "be more Deion."

"He doesn't have to worry about making checks and all of these other things. Now, he can just be the guy who runs over there and makes a tackle," Bush said. "Taking something off his plate has added something to his play a little bit."

When asked about this, Jones agreed with Bush's assessment. Jones said there's something very specific that has come from the switch: a certain sense of freedom.

"You have a little more freedom to think a little more, be in your own head sometimes," he explained. "It's not as operational as it was play-to-play, getting the call and getting everyone lined up... You don't have the stress of getting people lined up."

Now, the "burden" that Bush talked about is on Oluokun, but he said when it comes to Oluokun's adjustment, "so far so good."

"I think Foye has fully embraced it," Jones said. "He's - how they say it - grabbed the bull by the horns? I am definitely there to help him along the way because I've been in that spot before and I know the stresses that come with it. But week by week he's just getting more and more comfortable. I love to see him fall into this role."

To wrap up my questions to Oluokun on Wednesday, I asked him if he thought this added responsibility almost adds to his resume as a linebacker in this league. He interestingly said that's not how he looks at it, nor does he think that's how coaches may look at it either.

"I think at the end of the day they really look at production, maybe they'll talk to other coaches about what you can do in the locker room or if the guys will rally around you," Oluokun said. "I try to be my best in everything. But within the play, I think that is what people look at most and then if guys can rally around you they look at that, too."