Bair Mail: On Drake London and Falcons new-look WR corps, Cordarrelle Patterson and RB competition, confidence in Desmond Ridder and more

The Falcons now have three OTAs in the books, with seven left on the docket. Thursday's session was open to the media, in addition to player and assistant coach availabilities galore.

It offered our first glimpse of the rookies and veterans working together, including the first time to see so many new faces in black and white.

That leaves plenty to discuss both in this Friday Bair Mail and future installments next week.

Let's skip the long preamble and get right to your questions:

Chris Atlas from Marietta, Ga.

Heading into the off-season our WR cupboard was in shambles. Now that we're in OTA's & inching toward mini/training camp, we have procured what could be a surprisingly good group. Yes the o-line & QB have to play well but I don't think Atlanta gets enough credit for the talent they brought in. Given how coach Smith unlocked CP, there's no reason why Auden Tate, Damiere Byrd, & Bryan Edwards can't do the same lined up next Drake London & Kyle Pitts. Would you agree the WR room is middle of the league at worst now?

Bair: Receiver has been a major need for a long time, since Calvin Ridley became unavailable during the 2021 season. With Russell Gate in Tampa and Ridley suspended, you're assessment's right that the position group was set way back.

While we can include Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson in the pass-catcher conversation, we saw last year that the Falcons can't thrive with Pitts and CP alone.

They need more, and they got more. Drake London was obviously a huge pickup at No. 8 overall and a solid scheme fit. He's going to have rookie moments. His transition might not be as seamless as Pitts' was a year ago. I'm confident that he'll produce and become a major factor in this league over time.