Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, Arnold Ebiketie, Troy Andersen, A.J. Terrell leading Falcons team strength

We're starting to learn more and more about the Falcons NFL Draft class, a group that clearly has fans excited. If you haven't already check out Tori McElhaney's series on how the Falcons found these picks – the links are listed below – before you see what they do lining up with veterans during the offseason program.

RELATED CONTENT:

That's the primary source of interest from you all right now, with most of the mailbag questions focused on the team's youngest players.

We still have to see how they develop and what kind of impact they can make in 2022 and beyond. That's for then. The start of Wednesday's mailbag starts right now:

Chris Atlas from Marietta, Ga.

What's up Scotty? So I've just listened to the Final Whistle pod. I agree with a lot of what you and Tori said about the QB competition. However, I might be the biggest supporter of Desmond Ridder behind Ridder himself. Based on everything that I've seen, that I've read and, from what I've learned, I am super confident that Ridder will win the job in training camp. I've said for weeks I have nothing against Mariota.

Bair: I guess we'll agree to disagree there, Chris. Well, sort of. And that's okay. Me thinking Mariota will take charge this summer and thrive in this system doesn't mean I don't like Desmond Ridder as a talent and a leader. My favorite stat of his: 44-6. That's his record at Cincinnati.

I just think him winning the job out of camp is unrealistic, though not impossible – that clause was for those of you ready to alert freezing cold takes – during this rookie season.