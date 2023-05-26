Bair Mail: On Bijan Robinson, Matthew Bergeron and how Falcons can compete in NFC South

Grouch Douglas from Hapeville, Ga.

Bair! Fist time writing in. I'm hearing rave reviews on Bergeron. What are you hearing? Seeing?

Bair: Appreciate you writing in. Always enjoy first-time contributors. I cut off some other questions you asked cause it was too much to answer in one response, but I think your inquiry about second-round offensive lineman Matt Bergeron is a good one.

I also think he's a unique case study because he's a rookie actively changing positions. That means we have to look for more subtle signs of progress because, look, he's going to make some mistakes this spring.

First off, he passes the look test. The dude is built like a brick house. He's built like an NFL player. He'll have no problem with the strength and size to play well at guard or, maybe in future seasons, at tackle.

I do think the Falcons are working to get him into better shape. There's football shape and then there's the in-shape required to work on the Falcons offensive line. That's a bit of a different level and you can see Bergeron putting in extra work after practice to condition himself.

I think he's going to be a good pro, but we have to give him time to acclimate. That's only fair. That's also why it's important that the Falcons have options at left guard, including Matt Hennessy. Even with Bergeron here, expect a ferocious training camp battle at left guard.

So those are my first impressions of Bergeron. Here's what head coach Arthur Smith had to say about Bergeron and his development on Wednesday:

"I think a lot of it is the mental. I mean, a lot of it is individual work. Again, with the way that we operate, the train keeps moving. So, we have our own development plan for each player in our program, but you've got to understand that he's a rookie. If you want to get ready to play on Sundays against the guys that line up and play, you've got to be able to keep up. A lot of times, that pace—guys think they're in great shape then they get around Chris [Lindstrom] and Jake [Matthews] and realize that there is another notch. That's for him and [Jovaughn] Gwyn—same thing. There is a lot thrown at them and then mentally it's a completely new offense.