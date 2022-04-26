Bair Mail: Trading back into first round for Matt Corral, Kyle Hamilton at No. 8 and comparing Garrett Wilson to Calvin Ridley

Treland Jones from Atlanta

I think Jameson Williams at 8 and matt corral at 31 is the future for the falcons. Take the best players available should be the only point when drafting players. Rookies allow you to spend on other positions and build up a strong defensive front. with Ridley and Jameson taking the top off defenses Pitts overs the middle corral at quarterback looks like a potent combination at very little cost what do you think?

Bair: Going offense early and often is a bold move, Treland. Your suggestion means the Falcons will likely have to use three draft assets, probably No. 8 and both second-round picks to make that move. That means the Falcons wouldn't address their defense AT ALL until the third round.

Not sure I would do that for a receiver and a quarterback like that. Maybe edge rusher at No. 8 and, if you love Matt Corral, take him at No. 31? At some point you'll either need a quarterback or A-list edge rusher on a rookie contract. While the Falcons should keep eyes on the horizon, adding a pass rusher helps far more than a quarterback, where Marcus Mariota's already in place as a viable option.

I know it's not fun or sexy to say but going with the best player time and again will lead to a quality, competitive team. There are better times, and more ways than ever, to add a quarterback via draft (2023), trade or even free-agent signing. There are no quick fixes to roster building the right way. You add one good piece whenever you can, stacking players and draft classes to build a stable foundation of talent capable of competing for division titles every year.

Barry Wynn from Rex, Ga.

I think a very likely situation is that Hamilton from Notre Dame will be available at 8? Pees obviously could use him anywhere? Do you see Hamilton falling to 8, Scott?

Bair: It sure seems more likely, based upon reports coming from NFL draft analysts and reporters, doesn't it?? I've made my opinion on Kyle Hamilton pretty clear. I think he's awesome, a game changer who can lead and set the tone defensively.