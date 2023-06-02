Bair Mail: On the Kaden Elliss, Troy Andersen partnership, Zach Harrison, DeAndre Hopkins and more

Anthony Wimberly from Macon, Ga.

With all the improvements on defense on each level. Do you see our linebackers core becoming better or will that be the weak or should I say not as good position group? I believe in Terry and Smith but Rashad Evens was our top tackler last year and he's still on the market. Do we bring him back during training camp?

Bair: Rashaan Evans was a fan favorite, and someone I believe to be a good player. Sometimes guys like that join at the start of a camp or if there's an injury that creates an opening.

I do think the Falcons linebacker corps will be pretty darn good without and add. It sure seems like the Falcons plan on going with Kaden Elliss and Troy Andersen at the three-down, interior linebacker spots. They invested a sizable contract in Elliss and a high pick in Andersen, a pair of athletic, modern linebackers who can do a bit of everything. They can drop back in coverage and cover most any position save a burner receiver – which they wouldn't do anyways – or come forward to rush the passer or play aggressive run defense close to the line of scrimmage.