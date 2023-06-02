Bair Mail: On the Kaden Elliss, Troy Andersen partnership, Zach Harrison, DeAndre Hopkins and more

We also discuss John FitzPatrick's progress in this Friday mailbag

Jun 02, 2023 at 07:00 AM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Falcons are working their way through an important stretch of OTAs, where so many new players and coaches are trying to come together and build chemistry vital to success when the games actually count.

First impressions are now out of the way, and we can start to build upon them to better understand the individuals the Falcons are working with.

It's a fun time, especially with so much new to analyze and dissect. You all have tons of questions working through this stretch, so let's get to them in this Friday morning Bair Mail.

We'll have another mailbag next week, shortly after Friday afternoon's open OTA session. Let's preview that even by answering your questions:

Anthony Wimberly from Macon, Ga.

With all the improvements on defense on each level. Do you see our linebackers core becoming better or will that be the weak or should I say not as good position group? I believe in Terry and Smith but Rashad Evens was our top tackler last year and he's still on the market. Do we bring him back during training camp?

Bair: Rashaan Evans was a fan favorite, and someone I believe to be a good player. Sometimes guys like that join at the start of a camp or if there's an injury that creates an opening.

I do think the Falcons linebacker corps will be pretty darn good without and add. It sure seems like the Falcons plan on going with Kaden Elliss and Troy Andersen at the three-down, interior linebacker spots. They invested a sizable contract in Elliss and a high pick in Andersen, a pair of athletic, modern linebackers who can do a bit of everything. They can drop back in coverage and cover most any position save a burner receiver – which they wouldn't do anyways – or come forward to rush the passer or play aggressive run defense close to the line of scrimmage.

It's a dynamic pairing to be sure. We've seen a bit of what Andersen can do athletically and he should be better and more controlled during his second. Elliss thrived when given a full-time gig, and Nielsen obviously knows what he can do after working together in New Orleans. They have Mykal Walker in a backup role there. With some competition providing fourth option inside.

Timothy Tabor from Beckley, W.V.

How is Zach Harrison doing in OTAs?

Bair: We shouldn't draw conclusions of any kind at this phase of OTAs, especially when discussing linemen. It's hard to evaluate the line of scrimmage without pads. You can tell that Harrison looks the part, a long and powerful defensive end/edge rusher.

Read more about what the Falcons liked in Harrison during the pre-draft process in our Finding Falcons series. Then listen to this: Harrison's primary goal early in this offseason program is to show the coaches that he’s a tireless worker who doesn’t make mistakes twice. That's key to unlocking quality potential, which can be reached with proper development of excellent physical tools.

Joe Carroll from Newport Beach, Calif.

Hi Scott, been away for a while but I'm back and I gotta say I like our chances this coming season. I was wondering if the Falcons are or were giving any thought to picking up Deandre Hopkins? He's a (somewhat) local guy and considered a hero at Clemson and still has a lot of tread on the tires. Plus, he's one of the brightest guys in the NFL. Could be a good role model guy too. Not to mention, a serious threat opposite London which frees up Pitts…. Thoughts?

Bair: I'm sure every coach in the league will get a DeAndre Hopkins question during OTAs, and Arthur Smith will be no exception.

While adding a talent with a track record like Hopkins' is attractive, I don't see Atlanta as a prime option. They Falcons only have 10.6 million in cap space, per OverTheCap.com, though some of that sum must remain free to account for players going on IR and in-season signings. Tough to imagine the remaining space being enough for Hopkins. He's also at the stage of his career where he'd probably like to link up with a title contender, and I would pick the Falcons as obvious favorites right now.

While I agree that he would help the likes of Drake London and Kyle Pitts and Mack Hollins immensely, it's tough to consider the Falcons at prime landing spot at this time.

Joseph Anderson from Grovetown, Ga.

What is the status of John FitzPatrick? I am a Bulldog fan as well. I was glad to see him drafted by the Falcons. I know he was injured but will he make the roster this year?

Bair: Good question, Joseph, that a few folks have had. The sixth-round pick and former Georgia Bulldog spent last season on injured reserve, even as he practiced for a few weeks at the end of the season.

FitzPatrick is back on the field and working in Falcons OTAs after a year essentially getting right after an injury-troubled rookie season. His physical issues started the year before at Georgia, so there's hope what was essentially a redshirt year in 2022. He's a massive human and a solid blocking tight end, but there's hope he can be a versatile piece of the offensive puzzle. His position group has serious competition, though, with Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith and Parker Hesse as virtual locks to make the roster. There will be competition for what we'll assume will be a fourth roster spot in the 53-man list, but FitzPatrick has to go earn it during camp.

Call for questions

Keep an eye on the notes and quotes coming out of Friday's OTA session, which should provide some answers and even more questions worth submitting right here for inclusion in next week's Bair Mail.

The Week in Photos: Offseason Practice | 05.26.23

Take a look at the 2023 Atlanta Falcons in action during OTA practice.

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 31

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 and cornerback Mike Hughes #21 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 31

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 and cornerback Mike Hughes #21 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 31

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 31

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 31

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 31

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 31

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 31

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 31

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Micah Abernathy #29 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 31

Atlanta Falcons safety Micah Abernathy #29 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Clint Ratkovich #38 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 31

Atlanta Falcons running back Clint Ratkovich #38 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Detail view of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 31

Detail view of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen and inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 31

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen and inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 31

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 31

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 and linebacker Andre Smith #59 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 31

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 and linebacker Andre Smith #59 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #23 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 31

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #23 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 31

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 31

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
View of stretches as a media member films during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 31

View of stretches as a media member films during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 31

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 31

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off the ball to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 31

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off the ball to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 31

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 and safety Micah Abernathy #29 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 31

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 and safety Micah Abernathy #29 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 picks up equipment during a drill during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 31

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 picks up equipment during a drill during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 with safety Micah Abernathy #29 and cornerback Tre Flowers #33 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 31

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 with safety Micah Abernathy #29 and cornerback Tre Flowers #33 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 31

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 walks out before OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 31

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 walks out before OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 25, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 31

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 31

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 25, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
