What stood out in Falcons rookie minicamp? -- Question of the Week

May 18, 2023 at 12:08 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
scott bair headshot
by Tori McElhaney & Scott Bair

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Rookie minicamp has come and gone, and with it was our first opportunity to see this rookie class in person. Sure, Scott and I have watched a ton of film on these guys, but seeing them work in the flesh - even if it's against air - was still an important part of this offseason.

RELATED CONTENT:

So, with this in mind, and with a few days since rookie minicamp concluded, let's discuss what stood out the most as we took in the Falcons 2023 draft class for the first time.

Tori: What stood out to me the most during rookie minicamp was seeing Matthew Bergeron in action. I don't mean simply in action at left guard, where he took the majority of his "snaps," but in general. He was built differently than I thought he was.

When you see a guy who weighs upwards of 320 pounds coming out of college, you're thinking that he's going to look differently. At least I did. I didn't expect Bergeron to have the length he did, nor did I expect his athleticism and agility to be as evident as it was. Even when he was warming up and stretching his flexibility was hard to miss. I didn't think a 320-ish-pound man could kick his leg up as high as Bergeron did (lol). But I digress...

Bergeron played tackle exclusively in college, so when the Falcons drafted him and said they planned to move him inside to guard, Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith were asked what they saw in Bergeron to feel he could make that move. Smith said it was the way Bergeron was built. Smith likened Bergeron to Rodger Saffold, who Smith coached at Tennessee at the end of Saffold's career.

Saffold was originally drafted to be a tackle in the league, but he made a pretty solid career for himself at guard. Smith sees a little bit of Saffold in Bergeron.

"I'm not saying Matt is Rodg, but they're similar body types, similar power, similar experiences with them," Smith said. "(They're) big, tough."

That build of which Smith referred to when Bergeron was drafted was obvious on the first day of rookie minicamp. It was obvious and hard for me to overlook.

Though there's a lot of work ahead to get Bergeron ready to potentially fight for the starting left guard spot come training camp, it's work I am really looking forward to seeing play out.

Bergeron is an intriguing talent, but - if I am being honest - his talent was one I wasn't completely sold on until I saw him in person. Now I am intrigued.

Scott: Zach Harrison is a massive human. He stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 274 pounds, with a frame that could probably handle more weight if it was required. He has a huge wingspan and is athletic as heck. That was clear watching him move around in non-padded practices. It was also evident that he was a five-star recruit coming out of high school. That talent base is a good place to start from, giving Ryan Nielsen a foundation from which to develop talent. The new Falcons defensive coordinator is well known for helping players realize potential, which makes Harrison such an intriguing case study.

Most look at his Ohio State career and point out a lack of big time sack totals. That's accurate. He never had more than four with the Buckeyes. I would point, however, at his overall pressure numbers. Those were super high, leading the team as a matter of fact. The difference between creating pressure and taking a quarterback or ball carrier down for a loss is can be a matter of milliseconds, and Nielsen is the type of coach who can cut the time down and turn pressures into big-time plays.

I spoke with Harrison on Friday afternoon, and he said he wanted to show coaches that he's the hardest worker in the group. If that came across, there's a reason for optimism here, that maybe he can develop into a quality pro, especially if Calais Campbell can help show him the way. Harrison has the tools. He has potential. Now it's about making the most of his opportunity.

2023 Rookie Minicamp Practice: Day 3

Take a look at the Atlanta Falcons rookies in action during the final day of the 2023 rookie minicamp.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 25

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive specialist DeMarcco Hellams #37 and cornerback Clark Phillips #34 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive specialist DeMarcco Hellams #37 and cornerback Clark Phillips #34 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Lwal Uguak #72 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Lwal Uguak #72 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Ferlando Jordan #23 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 25

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Ferlando Jordan #23 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Clint Ratkovich #38 and cornerback Clark Phillips #34 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 25

Atlanta Falcons fullback Clint Ratkovich #38 and cornerback Clark Phillips #34 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons coach Frank Bush during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 25

Atlanta Falcons coach Frank Bush during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Nehemiah Shelton #21 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 25

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Nehemiah Shelton #21 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 25

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons coach Michael Pitre during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 25

Atlanta Falcons coach Michael Pitre during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Clark Phillips #34 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 25

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Clark Phillips #34 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Natrone Brooks #22 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 25

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Natrone Brooks #22 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 25

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Trey Morrison #20 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 25

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Trey Morrison #20 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Barry Wesley #79 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 25

Atlanta Falcons tackle Barry Wesley #79 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons coach Ryan Nielsen during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 25

Atlanta Falcons coach Ryan Nielsen during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons coach Jerry Gray during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 25

Atlanta Falcons coach Jerry Gray during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive specialist DeMarcco Hellams #37 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive specialist DeMarcco Hellams #37 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Zach Harrison #96 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Zach Harrison #96 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Matthew Bergeron #65 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 25

Atlanta Falcons guard Matthew Bergeron #65 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Cam Sutton #44 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 25

Atlanta Falcons tight end Cam Sutton #44 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Xavier Malone #82 and wide receiver Keilahn Harris #86 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Xavier Malone #82 and wide receiver Keilahn Harris #86 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 25

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Andre Smith during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 25

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Andre Smith during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons center Jovaughn Gwyn #56 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 25

Atlanta Falcons center Jovaughn Gwyn #56 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Alijah McGhee #29, tackle Terry Hampton #91, defensive specialist DeMarcco Hellams #37, cornerback Clark Phillips #34, Atlanta Falcons tackle Matthew Gotel #92, cornerback Ferlando Jordan #23, cornerback Nehemiah Shelton #21, wide receiver Keilahn Harris #86 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 25

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Alijah McGhee #29, tackle Terry Hampton #91, defensive specialist DeMarcco Hellams #37, cornerback Clark Phillips #34, Atlanta Falcons tackle Matthew Gotel #92, cornerback Ferlando Jordan #23, cornerback Nehemiah Shelton #21, wide receiver Keilahn Harris #86 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
Be-The-First-To-Get-A-Jersey 1080x1080
SHOP NOW

Related Content

news

'This isn't something that I even knew I could dream of': Thomas University girls flag football early success a sign of sports growth

Only two years old, the Night Hawks program returns to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for NAIA flag football finals.

news

Jerry Gray involved in NFL Accelerator program

Ownership and club executives to network with 40 diverse coaching candidates in an effort to continue to increase head coach diversity

news

Falcons release 2023 preseason schedule

Atlanta will host the Bengals and Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

news

Falcons sign four, release veteran tackle

Germain Ifedi has been with the Falcons since 2022.

news

Falcons sign DL Zach Harrison to rookie deal

Atlanta selected the Ohio State edge rusher in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

'You want to buy your kid a Bijan jersey': How the Falcons decided on Bijan Robinson in the 2023 NFL Draft

Falcons decision makers detail the moments that solidified their decision to draft the Texas running back No. 8 overall.

news

Falcons sign four, cut several in series of moves following rookie minicamp

Former Alabama WR Slade Bolden among four additions to the roster

news

'I think I'm picking it up well': Matthew Bergeron details his position switch from tackle to guard

Syracuse product has played tackle throughout his athletic career as an offensive lineman

news

Clark Phillips III details what makes him a 'chip on the shoulder guy'

Utah product ready to prove he can thrive, produce at the NFL level

news

Notes, quotes and observations from Day 2 of Falcons rookie minicamp

Jovaughn Gwyn talks about transition to center, plus Zach Harrison's physical tools and Bijan Robinson's lightning quick feet

news

Why it meant so much to Zach Harrison when Calais Campbell reached out

Decorated veteran offered to mentor Falcons third-round pick out of Ohio State

Top News

'This isn't something that I even knew I could dream of': Thomas University girls flag football early success a sign of sports growth

What stood out in Falcons rookie minicamp? -- Question of the Week

'You want to buy your kid a Bijan jersey': How the Falcons decided on Bijan Robinson in the 2023 NFL Draft

Jerry Gray involved in NFL Accelerator program

Advertising