Bair Mail: Exploring Falcons defensive potential under Dean Pees

Welcome back to Bair Mail which, as I'm sure you can probably tell, is coming at you on the regular. That delivery schedule should hold at three times per week, so keep the good questions coming.

It's so nice to be able to shift focus from what we will/might see from these Falcons to what our eyes and ears tell us about this team this year.

We've been through four practices thus far, with the first padded workout scheduled for Tuesday. That's one of my favorite days on the preseason calendar, outranked only by inter-squad practices.

It feels like the first day of real football. Hard contact will be made even though the guys won't go live, and we'll get an even greater sense of where the Falcons stand.

That starts on Tuesday. Let's focus now on your questions:

Gabe Adams from Laramie, Wyo.

What do you think of the Falcons' defensive potential with Dean Pees calling the shots?

Bair: Gabe, I'm letting you speak for several in the mailbag, who asked similar questions about the new defensive coordinator.

Let's answer it directly: It'll go up.

That's, you know, pretty freaking good. He led two of them to Super Bowl victories and has a steady track record of success.

Let's be honest and admit that some of the defenses he led in New England, Baltimore and Tennessee had more talent than this one. The Falcons remain a work-in-progress there, with real question marks about the defensive line and some secondary spots.

Pees' scheme should be able to help out there. He's known for creative blitzes, quarterback confusion and unpredictability within games and from week to week. That constitutes an advantage that could put players in position to make big plays. Will the Falcons be a top-10 scoring defense after ranking 19th in the category last year? Probably not.

A marked improvement could be in the cards if the players master the scheme and their roles within it. There's enough talent here to execute what's called, with smart, veteran leadership at every level to execute the system well.

D. Stephens from Stapleton, Ga.

Do you think the Falcons should add an edge rusher before the season starts?

Bair: It would certainly help adding another talent with a successful track record there, especially after Barkevious Mingo was cut. They have some cap space to make that happen and some options on the open market, but there's no real rush. There's time to evaluate the talent currently on the roster, especially after the pads come on, before looking hard at outside help.

We'll also get a better idea about the pass rush after Dante Fowler returns from the COVID-19 list.