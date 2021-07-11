Falcons terminate contract of Barkevious Mingo

Jul 11, 2021 at 12:04 AM
AF_primary-300x285
Atlanta Falcons Staff
generic_football

After being made aware today of allegations involving Barkevious Mingo and gathering information on the matter, the Atlanta Falcons have terminated his contract.

