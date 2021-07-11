After being made aware today of allegations involving Barkevious Mingo and gathering information on the matter, the Atlanta Falcons have terminated his contract.
Falcons terminate contract of Barkevious Mingo
Jul 11, 2021 at 12:04 AM
After being made aware today of allegations involving Barkevious Mingo and gathering information on the matter, the Atlanta Falcons have terminated his contract.
Quality NFL Drafts and player development key to necessary expansion of Falcons young talent base.
Yale grad has developed into a reliable, modern NFL linebacker worth keeping around.
No. 4 overall NFL Draft pick has size, skill, drive to be a top-tier NFL tight end
Solid rookie season provides hope Terrell will develop into top-flight cornerback
Right guard proved a dynamic, physical presence during excellent 2020 campaign
Calvin Ridley could follow Julio Jones, Roddy White on path to excellence
Falcons also looking for veteran help from several in the secondary
Rookie focus shifts solely to football development with Kyle Pitts now signed