Bair Mail: On Dean Pees' defense, George Pickens and other Day 2 WR options, Julio Jones, NFL Draft rankings

Who you'd pick at No. 8

Let's get to a cross section of who fans want at No. 8 overall. I didn't repeat many names to show some variety but I will say the responses for Jordan Davis and Jermaine Johnson were the overwhelming majority. There was a lot of love for Sauce Gardner as well. That would've been my pick as well. I love how the Cincinnati cornerback plays.

As quick reminder of Kiper’s top 7:

1. JAX – EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

2. DET – S Kyle Hamilton

3. HOU – OT Ikem Ekwonu

4. NYJ – WR Drake London

5. NYG – OT Evan Neal

6. CAR – EDGE Travon Walker

7. NYG – EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

Your responses:

Christopher Duke from Covington, Ga.: First, if I were GM and keeping the #8 pick, based off of the first 7 selections that Mel Kiper highlighted, I would definitely select Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner. Pairing Gardner with AJ Terrell would help solidify our secondary for the next decade.

Next, I ran a hypothetical trade off of the PFF draft simulator and here is an accepted trade: ATL trades: #8 pick GB trades: #22 pick, #28 pick, and a 2023 4th-round pick In this scenario, I would select Andrew Booth Jr. with the #22 pick, and Skyy Moore with the #28 pick. This trade provides us selections at 2 positions of need.

Bair: I like the trade as much as Gardner, though I might go with Christian Watson or another receiver option at No. 28.

Justin Reynolds from Tallapoosa, Ga.: I played out the scenario in the mock draft and traded back with the Vikings at 12 and picked up their second-round pick as well. I was very surprised to see Edge Jermaine Johnson still there at 12. I debated on trading back again with the chargers at 17 to get another second and possibly a 4th or 5th, but I just couldn't pass up JJ!

Bair: Getting Johnson and more selections is a real win. I'm a little skeptical Johnson would be there as well. That would be risky if he's your guy.

Benjamine Strugill from Welch, Ga.: I'll take Jordan Davis, I believe if you going to run a 3-4 defense, you need that nose tackle to take on blocks to free up your pass rush, I believe Davis can give the Falcons that and he could be use as a 3 down lineman. He is really good against the run and give coaching could be a force on passing downs too. Falcons could get pass rushers later in the draft but you can't fine someone of Davis size with his ability all the time and I believe he could be the anchor for the Falcons defense for years to come.

Bair: That seems like a high spot to take Davis, but so many Falcons fans agree with you and believe that's the right move. Would they if he wasn't a Georgia product? I don't know.

Matthew Johnson from Hampton, Ga.: With the #8 pick the Atlanta Falcons select Sauce Gardner cornerback from Cincinnati. Ok so from Mel's mock draft this is what my pick would be and here is why! Charles Cross would have been maybe my other choice but I took Garner because he is the best player available. The third best tackle or the best cornerback that has been a shut down corner at every level he has played. Two shut down corners can help a second round edge rusher look like a first round talent.

Bair: I was stunned that Gardner was available. I'd take him without hesitation.

Dennis DiCicco from Suwanee, Ga.: The Falcons have need at so many positions and like many my opinion of who to draft at number eight changes Right now I'm thinking Jermaine Johnson. H e was great at Georgia but transferred to Florida for more playing time He was outstanding at both places and I believe he has a very high ceiling to improve.

Bair: Can't go wrong with Johnson there. A really solid scheme fit, in my opinion.

Imre Balla from Budapest, Hungary: Hi Scott, here you go: 8. MIN - CB Derek Stingley Jr., TRADE, MIN receive #8, #151, ATL receive #12 , #46 9. SEA - QB Malik Willis 10. NYJ - OT Charles Cross 11. WSH - CB Ahmad Gardner 12. ATL - EDGE Jermaine Johnson II The Falcons acquire a top tier pass rusher and a second rounder while giving up nr 8 and a fifth rounder. Edge is arguably our biggest need, and Johnson has a good value at 12, especially with an extra top 50 pick.

We can address another pass rusher, a WR (probably with slight trade up), and a CB/OT/NT) in the second round (Pickens, Ojabo and Travis Jones are in my dream scenario, I know, I know, not very likely to happen). Why does it worth to the Vikings? They get a TOP 5 talent at no. 8 to rebuild their secondary.

Bair: I like this one, too, and that's a fair return for a short drop to No. 12.

Chris K from Dunwoody, Ga.: Malik Willis. I'll keep it short and sweet. Any other year you'll need a top 4 pick to grab the best QB that your team values as the right fit for the franchise. There's a real possibility Atlanta could get that opportunity with an 8th pick. Willis is a franchise QB personality with incredible athleticism, he's coachable, and has a dual threat veteran in the QB room.

Bair: Not as many Willis submissions as I'd expect from a local talent. I don't think it's time for a QB, though.

Brian Henderson from Sparks, Nev.: No. 8 goes to Charles Cross, why you ask? It gives us a stud that will be able to transition to the left when Matthews eventually retires. Not only that, it allows you to use McGary as a swing or even move him inside to LG and give him a shot there. The dude has shown good run blocking skills but the pass is where he struggles, not to ding Mayfield. Still think he has a solid chance at being our starter but ultimately, we need to have competition.

Bair: Cross is an intriguing option who could well be there at No. 8. Such a strong player already, and he has great upside.

