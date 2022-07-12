Bair Mail: A.J. Terrell, Casey Hayward, Isaiah Oliver; how good can this secondary be? 

I am so glad to report on this fine Tuesday that I truly believe you knew exactly who your author was now that I have taken over Bair Mail for Scott Bair (who, as a refresher, is on vacation). I say this because 90 percent of the questions asked for this mail bag were about - arguably - my favorite topic: Dean Pees' defense.

RELATED CONTENT:

I'd like to thank you all did this for me, but it's probably just a happy coincidence.

Anyways, I digress. Let's get into this defense-heavy mail bag.

Stacy R. from Chattanooga, TN

First off, thanks for a great job in doing this very thing. I've been a fan for over 4 decades now & used to utterly dread the offseason because hardly any news nor information was out there. But you guys do a really awesome job & really allowing fans to gather & open up with good debates & banter....that makes being a fan that much more enjoyable. So again, super appreciate the time and work, absolutely great job and really enjoy it!

My question is this:

Do you view the Casey Hayward signing as great as it should be? Bar none, this was our best signing & I certainly see him & Terrell giving the extra 2-3 steps to the QB this defense has needed in quite sometime now. Especially factoring in Oliver returning as nickel corner...how much QB pressure/sack improvement do you see?

OK. Two things.

ONE: Thank you for the kind words! Sometimes the offseason is more of a grind than the season because either there's a ton of news or no news, and usually there's no in between. I know Scott and I have worked hard to bring you some interesting and fresh content this offseason, so it's nice to know it's appreciated. Also, as a fellow Chattanoogian (OK, Chickamaugian, technically, but I claim Chatt) thank you for representing the area well with your question!

TWO: Now to said question... Yes. I absolutely view the Casey Hayward signing as one of the best - if not the best - moves of the offseason. If you have listened to the Falcons Final Whistle podcast at all over the last few months you're probably sick and tired of me bringing the Hayward/Terrell pairing up. But I can't stop! I truly believe by putting these two together that the Falcons have significantly improved their secondary. And if Oliver picks up right where he left off last year? Even better.

To be honest, I do see this helping pass rush, but to an extent. It may not be completely noticeable play in and play out but I tend to agree with you that keeping a quarterback in the pocket, ultimately holding onto the ball a second or two longer, could make a difference. However, this secondary can only do so much, and I think we saw that at times last year.