Arthur Blank, Terry Fontenot discuss Falcons decision to roll with Desmond Ridder

Falcons owner says team as 'a lot of faith and confidence' in second-year signal caller

Mar 28, 2023 at 09:31 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

PHOENIX – Desmond Ridder will enter 2023 as the Falcons starting quarterback. Head coach Arthur Smith stated that fact and provided insight into the move on Tuesday morning at the NFL owners meetings.

Later in the afternoon, both owner Arthur Blank and general manager Terry Fontenot discussed the reasons why the Falcons felt comfortable making the move to ride with Ridder.

RELATED CONTENT:

The overall conclusion was based on his in-game performance during a four-game stretch as starting quarterback, plus his development and leadership skill since the Falcons drafted him at No. 74 overall last year.

"It's not just the last four games he played," Blank said. "That's a piece of the pie. It's really about what he has shown since the day he showed up on campus as a leader, a player. He has matured a lot from a physical standpoint and in understanding the game. When Marcus [Mariota] was here, he was great working with him and was very supportive.

"...The sense was, in talking to the coaches about it – Coach Smith declared publicly what we already knew internally, that he was going to be our starting quarterback next year. He played 50 games in college and won 44 of them. … He's got a lot of experience winning games and [playing in] big situations. We have a lot of faith and confidence in him."

Blank also said that their faith in Ridder was a factor, among others, in not pursuing star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is a free agent with a non-exclusive franchise tag applied to him by Baltimore.

Here's what Blank said, in part, about the decision to not go after Jackson.

"I would say, with Lamar, that every club does their own evaluation, and we certainly did a form of evaluation," Blank said. "We had a discussion amongst ourselves. I wasn't involved in those, but Coach [Smith] did and Terry did. Rich [McKay] was involved as well. We just came out of a period of time – last year we set a record for the most dead money in the history of the NFL. We had close to the least amount of cap room we've had before. This year we had a bunch of cap room and just a little amount of dead money, not much. Having compensation, 25 percent or so tied up in one player – we've lived through that. It puts a lot of restraint on your ability to round out a roster and have depth on the roster given 17 games and the nature of this contact sport. … We need to build the team."

Ridder is on the second year of his rookie contract, meaning he doesn't take up much cap space at this time. The Falcons can continue to strengthen the team around Ridder, on both sides of the ball with talent and retain some of their own, as they did during the opening waves of free agency. They'll continue to collect talent on smaller deals and then make eight picks in the NFL Draft, including at No. 8 overall.

They wouldn't go this route, however, without having a great deal of respect for Ridder's physical talent and his leadership skill. He showed both down the stretch – he didn't throw an interception in four games and led a game-winning comeback drive. He has moxie and toughness, with arm strength and mobility inside the pocket and out.

"It starts with the makeup and it starts with who you are," Fontenot said. "We have a lot of confidence and belief in the person, the natural leadership and the competitor he is. He's a true winner. We have a lot of belief in him, and we have a lot of belief in our team, our coaches and how we're going to develop people here and how we're going to play. Teams win games, not individuals. It's about belief in who he is and our team and our plan."

Atlanta Falcons 2023 Free Agency Highlights

Join us as we take a look at our 2023 free agency additions to the Atlanta Falcons roster.

Atlanta Falcons signee Taylor Heinicke goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 17

Atlanta Falcons signee Taylor Heinicke goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons signee Taylor Heinicke goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 17

Atlanta Falcons signee Taylor Heinicke goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons signee Taylor Heinicke goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 17

Atlanta Falcons signee Taylor Heinicke goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) is chased from the pocket by Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
4 / 17

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) is chased from the pocket by Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons signee Kaden Elliss signs a contract during the Free Agency period at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 17

Atlanta Falcons signee Kaden Elliss signs a contract during the Free Agency period at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons signee Kaden Elliss goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 17

Atlanta Falcons signee Kaden Elliss goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons signee Kaden Elliss goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 17

Atlanta Falcons signee Kaden Elliss goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) tackles Carolina Panthers wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (15) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
8 / 17

New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) tackles Carolina Panthers wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (15) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons signee Jessie Bates III signs a contract during the Free Agency period at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 17

Atlanta Falcons signee Jessie Bates III signs a contract during the Free Agency period at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons signee Jessie Bates III goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 17

Atlanta Falcons signee Jessie Bates III goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons signee Jessie Bates III goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 17

Atlanta Falcons signee Jessie Bates III goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates III (30) intercept a pass in the end zone intended for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12), during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
12 / 17

Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates III (30) intercept a pass in the end zone intended for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12), during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons signee David Onyemata signs his contract as he goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 17

Atlanta Falcons signee David Onyemata signs his contract as he goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot looks on as signee David Onyemata goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 17

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot looks on as signee David Onyemata goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons signee David Onyemata goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 17

Atlanta Falcons signee David Onyemata goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons signee David Onyemata goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 17

Atlanta Falcons signee David Onyemata goes through the media car wash at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) in the first half of an NFL football game, in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
17 / 17

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) in the first half of an NFL football game, in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
696x400 (flex)
LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Falcons agree to terms with WR Scotty Miller

Miller has been with Tampa Bay since the Buccaneers drafted him in 2019.

news

Four things we learned from Arthur Smith's press conference at NFL owners meetings

The Falcons head coach discussed, Kyle Pitts, Jessie Bates and more in an extended sit-down with the media

news

Arthur Smith: Desmond Ridder will begin 2023 work as Falcons starting quarterback

Cinncinati alum earned the opportunity to take hold of No. 1 job, with Taylor Heinicke starting as Ridder's backup

news

Falcons sign defensive lineman Joe Gaziano to one-year deal

Gaziano has been with the Los Angeles Chargers since 2020.

news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder in Year 2, drafting best player available, Jessie Bates' immediate impact

Tori McElhaney takes over Bair Mail for the day.

news

NFL announces key dates for Falcons offseason workouts

Voluntary work can begin on April 17 for Atlanta.

news

Bair Mail: On Bijan Robinson, Jalen Carter, DeAndre Hopkins and Falcons first-round options

We weigh Myles Murphy, Christian Gonzalez, Tyree Wilson, Lukas Van Ness and Peter Skoronski at No. 8 overall

news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Daniel Jeremiah has Falcons drafting Oregon cornerback at No. 8 overall

Mel Kiper Jr. has Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon linked to the Falcons in first round

news

Exclusive: Free agency recap with Terry Fontenot

The Falcons general manager talks Jessie Bates III, patience and the quarterback room in Atlanta.

news

Falcons re-sign Germain Ifedi to one-year deal

The veteran lineman joined the Falcons in 2022

news

Bair Mail: On Kaden Elliss, Terry Fontenot options at No. 8, Taylor Heinicke, Desmond Ridder and more

We also dive into how the Falcons will replace Isaiah Oliver in this Wednesday mailbag

Top News

Arthur Blank, Terry Fontenot discuss Falcons decision to roll with Desmond Ridder

Falcons agree to terms with WR Scotty Miller

Four things we learned from Arthur Smith's press conference at NFL owners meetings

Arthur Smith: Desmond Ridder will begin 2023 work as Falcons starting quarterback

Advertising