AFR: Hayden Hurst can thrive in this Falcons offense

Hooper's strides in his four seasons with the Falcons should in no way be diminished, and they are a testament to the work he put in with quarterback Matt Ryan. Hurst is a player whose past production is not indicative of the type of player he can become in Atlanta's offensive scheme, however, and he might be an excellent replacement for Hooper.

Although his total numbers in Baltimore – 43 receptions, 512 yards and three touchdowns – aren't close to matching what Hooper did in his final season with the Falcons, Hurst's film is much more impressive. He showcases the ability to beat defenders in single coverage while also gaining extra yardage after the catch – something Atlanta's offense sets its tight ends up for.