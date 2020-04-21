2020 NFL Draft: Why Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray could be the Falcons' first-round pick

Apr 21, 2020 at 01:35 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

2020_AF_DM_Prospects_09

Editor's note: This is the ninth of 10 prospect profiles on players who could be on the Falcons' radar in the first round.

MORE DRAFT PROFILES:DE K'lavon Chaisson | CB Kristian Fulton | DT Javon Kinlaw | LB Patrick Queen | LB Zack BaunCBC.J. Henderson | LB Isaiah Simmons | CB Jeff Okudah

Under coach Dan Quinn, the Atlanta Falcons have always wanted to have a defense that is fast and physical. There's one player in this draft who have both of those qualities in excess and could be an ideal fit in Atlanta. Former Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray – the No. 18 player on Dave Archer's Big Board – could be an option if the Falcons seek to replace De'Vondre Campbell in the first round.

Murray_AF_NFL-Draft-Prospect-Card

Murray developed into one of the top linebacker's in the country during his career at Oklahoma, but he wasn't a blue-chip prospect coming out of Elkins High School in Missouri City, Texas. Rated a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Murray was just the 23rd-ranked linebacker prospect in his class.

Despite his lower ranking as a prospect, Murray became a full-time starter right away as a freshman. Murray recorded 68 tackles, seven tackles for a loss and one sack as a freshman; he was named co-Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year and earned some freshman All-American honors. Murray took a big step forward during his sophomore season, recording 155 tackles, 12.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks.

As a junior in 2019, Murray had 102 tackles, 17 tackles for a loss and four sacks, earning a first-team All-Big 12 selection for his efforts. Murray started all 42 games during his three-year career at Oklahoma and became one of the most respected leaders on the team.

How Murray fits in with the Falcons

Murray has all of the physical tools the Falcons covet for their defense. The 6-foot-2, 241-pound linebacker ran the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds, and his 129-inch broad jump at the combine puts him in the 97th percentile of all NFL linebackers. That speed and explosiveness is apparent on film, as Murray looks like he's shot out of a cannon when chasing the ball carrier.

His length also helps Murray have a large tackle radius, and he is adept at wrap-and-roll tackling. Murray has pure sideline-to-sideline range as a defender, which would make him a big asset to Atlanta's run defense. By pairing Murray with Deion Jones and Foye Oluokun, the Falcons would have one of the most athletic linebacker corps in the NFL.

In passing situations, Murray appears more comfortable rushing the passer than dropping into coverage. Although he has the length to be a disruptive player while in coverage, his feel for zone coverage is a little underdeveloped. But his speed and skills as a pass rusher would benefit the Falcons on passing downs until he improves in coverage.

The other major positive with Murray is his leadership and overall character. Murray helped his parents raise three adopted siblings with special needs and reportedly wowed teams at the combine with his knowledge of the game. NFL Network's Peter Schrager said on "Good Morning Football" after the combine that one AFC coach told him, "This was the single greatest combine interview I ever had."

Expert's analysis

"Sleek, playmaking linebacker with chiseled frame and long arms. Murray's game is predicated on speed with an ability to fly around from sideline to sideline rolling up tackles. While his twitchy burst allows him to make more plays than the average linebacker, he will overflow to ball-carriers at times. Recognition of play development and ability to take on blocks are both underdeveloped currently, but a move to weak-side linebacker would put him in position to minimize those concerns and maximize his playmaking talent. Murray has hit-or-miss qualities and is more splashy than consistent, but he's immensely talented with the ability to imprint on games on all three downs." – Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Retail Headers - 1125x633 Fans
ORDER NOW

Related Content

news

Falcons signed NFL Draft pick Justin Shaffer to rookie deal

Former Georgia offensive guard was drafted No. 190 overall

news

NFL Draft 2022: Why DeAngelo Malone's an intriguing talent you should keep a close eye on during Falcons campaign

Atlanta native created havoc at Western Kentucky, during Senior Bowl week

news

How Drake London's competitiveness and family led him to the NFL

London's expected to be the next in line of the Falcons' great receivers. He'll rely on his innate competitiveness and the family bond that got him this far to do so.

news

NFL Draft 2022: Why Tyler Allgeier could emerge as face of Falcons backfield

Allgeier's performance in the Independence bowl sold Arthur Smith and Falcons front office.

news

Why Arnold Ebiketie was exactly what the Falcons were looking for in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft

Tori, Kris and Scott examine their favorite draft picks from last weekend. Tori's up first.

news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder potential, Drake London fit, NFL Draft grades and surprises

Your questions get answers in this Thursday mailbag

news

'He checked all the boxes': How the Falcons decided on Drake London in 2022 NFL Draft

London's highlight-reel filled game against Colorado blew scouts away

news

Falcons announce 13 undrafted free agent signings

Three receivers, two defensive linemen and a punter among class of undrafted additions

news

Wyche: What Falcons draft told us about Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith plan

Falcons found toughness, scheme fits throughout this class

news

'I'll play wherever': Troy Andersen on Cordarrelle Patterson comparison, playing multiple roles

Andersen shined at running back, quarterback, and linebacker in college.

news

2022 NFL Draft: League media grades entire Falcons draft class

Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith earn high marks for three-day haul

news

Recapping the Falcons 2022 NFL Draft class

Everything you need to know about Drake London, Arnold Ebiketie, Desmond Ridder and rest of eight-man class

Top News

Falcons injury report: Kyle Pitts, Mykal Walker, two other starters receive game designations heading into 49ers clash

Falcons Daily: Marcus Mariota on finding his voice at quarterback position

Nerdy Birds: Quantifying Grady Jarrett's impact, a run-game showdown, and making a difference in the third phase

Falcons honoring past, looking to future while wearing iconic red helmets

Advertising